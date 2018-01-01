Welcome to Baa
Magical Baa Atoll was designated a Unesco World Biosphere Reserve in 2011, mainly because of the extraordinary wealth of marine life at Hanifaru Bay, where both whale sharks and manta rays breed and can be seen in large numbers. Superb snorkelling and diving elsewhere in the atoll is also a major draw.
Baa Atoll's population is spread over 13 inhabited islands as well as in a variety of resorts, some of which are the very best in the country. Within Maldives the atoll – particularly the island of Thulhaadhoo – is famous for its colourful traditional lacquerwork boxes and jars. It's also known for the feyli, a fine woven-cotton sarong traditionally produced on the atoll capital Eydhafushi and still worn today by many locals.