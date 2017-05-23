Welcome to Masai Mara National Reserve
The world-renowned Masai Mara National Reserve is a huge expanse of tawny, sunburnt grasslands pocked with acacia trees and river woodlands, and heaving with animals great and small. Impressive at any time of year, it's at its best between July and October when a million migrating wildebeest and tens of thousands of topis, zebras and other animals pour into the reserve from Tanzania in search of fresh grass. It is, arguably, the most spectacular wildlife show on the planet and the one thing that no visitor to Kenya should consider missing.
Reliable rains and plentiful vegetation underpin this extraordinary ecosystem and the millions of herbivores it supports. Wildebeest, zebras, impalas, elands, reedbucks, waterbucks, black rhinos, elephants, Masai giraffes and several species of gazelle all call the Mara home. Predators here include cheetahs, leopards, spotted hyenas, black-backed jackals, bat-eared foxes, caracals and the highest lion density in the world.
Other Features
Top experiences in Masai Mara National Reserve
Recent articles
Masai Mara National Reserve activities
3-Day Safari Trip to Masai Mara National Reserve from Nairobi
Day 1 - Pick up time is 7.30 am from your hotel or the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (if you arrive early please do let us know the flight details) Depart from Nairobi to Masai Mara National Reserve driving across the floor of the Rift Valley and the Loita Plains, Suswa to the Masai Mara National Reserve. (Transit time 5-6hrs by road). You will arrive in time for lunch and relax a little bit awaiting the game viewing drive. 3.30pm embark on an afternoon game viewing drive and then go back to the camp for dinner and overnight. Lunch and Dinner included. Overnight at Simba Oryx Tented Camp or Mara Sidai Camp in Masai Mara Wildlife found in Masai Mara National Reserve: Wildebeest, topi, zebra, and Thomson's gazelle migrate into and occupy the Mara reserve, from the Serengeti plains to the south and Loita Plains in the pastoral ranches to the north-east, from July to October or later. Herds of all three species are also resident in the reserve.All members of the "Big Five" (lion, leopard, African elephant, cape buffalo, and black rhinoceros). Hippopotamus and crocodiles are found in the Mara and Talek rivers. Leopards, hyenas, cheetahs, jackals, and bat-eared foxes . The Great Migration involving some wildebeest, Thomson's gazelles,Topi, elands, and zebras. Antelopes include: Grant's gazelles, impalas, duikers and Coke's hartebeests. Birds include: vultures, marabou storks, secretary birds, hornbills, crowned cranes, ostriches, long-crested eagles, African pygmy-falcons and the lilac-breasted roller. Day 2 - 6.30-7.30am - Full buffet breakfast 7.30am - After breakfast depart for a full-day game game viewing drive to return to the lodge for dinner and overnight. Lunch will be picnic lunches served inside the vehicle. In the evening return for dinner and overnight. Enjoy drinks at the bar around the fire. Breakfast, lunch and dinner included.Overnight at Simba Oryx Tented Camp or Mara Sidai Camp in Masai Mara Day 3 - Transfer from Maasai Mara National Reserve to NairobiAfter breakfast you return to Nairobi arriving at around midday and drop off at your hotel or the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Breakfast included.
3 Day Masai Mara safari
Day 1 Nairobi/Masai Mara National Reserve On this day you will be met by our safari guide at your hotel/residence and after full briefing depart for Masai Mara-descend into the Great Rift Valley with scenic views of Mt. Longonot and the Menengai on a clear morning. You will have stop overs at the viewing point for photo shoot A further morning drive that takes you the famous Masai land and Narok town, arriving Masai Mara on time for lunch 12h30: Lunch at Mara Rhino Tourist Camp Afternoon/evening game drive at the Masai Mara in search of the famous Big five Dinner and overnight at Mara Rhino Tourist Camp Day 2: Masai Mara National Reserve (Full Day) This day will be full spent in the Mara on a full day game drive. Game drives and timings are best planned by clients and their safari guide. Choose to do a full day with packed lunches or half day with a visit to a Masai village/boma 12h30: Lunch at a picnic site/lodge Afternoon game drive/leisure at the lodge or visit Masai village Dinner and overnight at Mara Rhino Tourist Camp (Budget) Day 3: Masai Mara National Reserve/Nairobi & Departure A pre-breakfast game drive at Masai Mara National Reserve (06h30-09h00) later return to the lodge for breakfast and depart for Nairobi with packed lunch. A drive that takes you through the famous Masai land and the Great Rift Valley with scenic views, have stop overs on the way for photo shoot and souvenirs 12h30: Lunch at a picnic site on the way A further afternoon drive as you ascend the Great Rift Valley and arriving Nairobi late afternoon/evening where you will be dropped at your hotel in Nairobi or Jomo Kenyatta international airport for an evening/night departure.
3-Night Safari from Nairobi: Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara
Day 1: Nairobi to Lake Nakuru National Park (B,L.D)Meet your guide in the lobby of your Nairobi hotel or arrivals hall at the airport. Depart after breakfast at 8am for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park, passing through beautiful landscapes of the Great Rift Valley along the way. Lake Nakuru National Park is one of the best parks in the country, located just 10km from Nakuru town. It is a home to a large variety of animals and a wide species of birds, with flamingos as the dominant. After a short game drive, continue en route for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge. Embark on an afternoon game drive thereafter in search of game before dinner. Overnight: Local lodge Day 2: Lake Nakuru to Masai Mara (B,L,D)Go on an early morning drive and return back in time for breakfast. After breakfast, depart for the drive to the Masai Mara National Reserve, arriving in time for lunch at Mara River Lodge. Have a short siesta before an afternoon game at 4:00pm. Enjoy dinner in the evening. Overnight: Local lodge Day 3: Full-day Masai Mara (B,L,D)Spend a full-day on a game drive in search of animals. On this day, you will have the flexibility to decide how you wish to spend the day. Carry a picnic breakfast or lunch to have the entire day without returning back for meals, thus maximizing your time on game drives. Dinner will be served upon your return to the lodge. Overnight: Local lodge Day 4: Masai Mara to Nairobi (B)Enjoy one last early morning game drive before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, depart for a short mid-morning game drive out of Masai Mara while on your way back to Nairobi. Arrive early in the afternoon with a drop-off at your Nairobi hotel or airport, or continue with an additional adventure such as a safari in Tanzania or beach holiday in Mombasa, Watamu, Diani or Zanzibar.
6-Night Masai Mara National Reserve Tour: Nakuru National Parks, Amboseli and Tsavo from Nairobi
Visit Kenya for this 6-night tour of Masai Mara, the country's massive world-renowned game reserve. This safari also combines very well with beach holiday in Kenya Coast, as it starts from Nairobi and ends in Mombasa either at North or South Coast – Diani Beach.Itinerary:Day 1: Nairobi – Masai Mara National ReserveBe met on arrival at the Nairobi airport by our tour leader who will welcome and brief you on the safari adventure, and can answer any questions. He will later introduce the driver-guide before departing for the drive to Masai Mara National Reserve. Arrive in time for lunch, then have a short siesta before an afternoon game drive in the reserve. Return back before night falls, and enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a camp or similar lodge.Day 2: Full-day in Masai Mara National ReserveSpend the day on game drives in the morning and afternoon, with breakfast and lunch provided at your camp. You also have an option of having an early morning game drive with an included picnic lunch so that you can have the entire day on of game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will be had at a tented camp.Day 3: Masai Mara National Reserve – Nakuru National ParkEnjoy an early breakfast, and afterwards, head out on a game drive out of the reserve for the drive to Lake Nakuru National Park. Arrive in time for lunch at Lake Nakuru lodge, then go on afternoon game drives in the park after lunch. Includes dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 4: Lake Nakuru National Park – Amboseli National ParkAfter an early breakfast, depart for the drive out of Nakuru National Park with short game drives en route. You will have a brief stop for an early lunch in Nairobi before you continue with your drive to Amboseli, arriving late in the afternoon, just in time for game drives. Dinner will be served, and an overnight stay will occur at a local camp or lodge (though we can upgrade to any lodge at small supplement).Day 5: Amboseli National Park – Tsavo West National ParkEmbark on an early morning game drive, returning back in time for breakfast. Go on another drive via the Shetani lava flow to Tsavo West National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ngulia safari Lodge. Continue with afternoon game drives in search of game. Enjoy dinner and an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 6: Tsavo West – Tsavo East National ParkBegin the day with early morning game drives before returning back to the lodge for breakfast. Afterwards, drive to Tsavo East National Park, arriving in time for lunch at Ashnil Aruba lodge. Go on an afternoon game drive in search of game, returning back in time for dinner with an overnight stay at a local lodge.Day 7: Tsavo East National Park - MombasaGo on the last early morning game drive before returning back in time for breakfast. At 10am, depart for the drive to Mombasa, arriving early in the afternoon with a drop off at a hotel for your holiday extension.
3 Days Masai Mara Camping
The Masai Mara is Kenya's finest and most outstanding wildlife sanctuary where gentle rolling grassland ensures animals are never out of sight. The climate is gentle, rarely too hot and well spread rainfall year round. The sensation of the great wildebeest migration between July and October is unparalleled. The wildlife is far from being confined within the Reserve boundaries and an even larger area extends beyond the game Reserve. Centuries of close association with the wildlife has resulted in an almost symbiotic relationship where wildlife and Masai people live in peace with one another.The first sight of this Game Park is breathtaking. There is nowhere else on earth to compare with this wildlife marvel. The combination of a gentle climate, scenic splendor and untold numbers of wildlife makes the Masai Mara National Reserve Kenya's most popular inland destination. We have several choices of the leading tented camps in the Mara for the experience of sleeping under canvas but in luxurious conditions! Day 1 Nairobi – Masai Mara Game Reserve (L,D)This morning we pick up clients from their hotel and we depart from Nairobi at 8.30 am and drive through the view point of the Great Rift Valley to the Masai Mara National Reserve. This enormous reserve is actually part of the vast Serengeti plains famously known for its spectacular great wildebeest’s migration and is home of the Big Five: Lion, Elephant, Leopard, Buffalo and Rhino. Lunch at the Lodge/camp and relax before departing for the afternoon game drive. The Mara Game Reserve one of the greatest wildernesses of the world. Large mammals are varied, and easy to see. The wild animals found in the Park's are: Masai Giraffe, Buffalo, Eland and thousands of plain game including Impala, Zebra, both Thomson's and grants Gazelles. Day 2 Full day exploring Masai Mara Game Reserve (B,L,D) Full day spent for viewing the great predators and explore the parks amazingly high concentration of wild animals. On the plains are enormous herds of grazing animals plus the elusive Cheetah and leopard hiding a midst acacia boughs. During the stay we also have an optional opportunity to visit a village of the Masai people to witness the singing and dancing that are part of their daily lives and sacred rituals. A glimpse into their homes and social structure is a poignant experience. Dinner and overnight at the lodge/camp Day 3 Masai Mara – Nairobi (B) Early morning game drives in Masai Mara followed by late breakfast at the campsite then depart for Nairobi by road. The safari ends in Nairobi late in the afternoon
5days: Hell's Gate, Lake Naivasha, Lake Nakuru & Masai Mara Luxury Lodge Safari
Day1: Pick Up. : Nairobi- Lake Nakuru National ParkOur driver will pick you up from the airport then depart by road to Lake Nakuru National Park. You will reach Nakuru before noon. You will proceed to the park for the days game drives with packed lunch. You will be confronted with one of the worlds greatest ornithological spectacle as well as an abundance of wildlife within this small park. You will get a chance to spot the White rhino, the lion, the Hyaena, baboons, waterbucks among other wildlife. Dinner and overnight at Lake Nakuru Lodge/Sopa Lodge/Similar on Full board. Day 2: Lake Nakuru National Park-Lake NaivashaYou will have an early breakfast then depart to Lake Naivasha.You will arrive at Lake Naivasha in time for Lunch. Freshen up, then relax at your Lodge or proceed for a boat ride or a visit to the Crescent Island or Crater Lake . You may opt for a visit to the Hell Gate National Park or go for a horse ride. Dinner and overnight Sopa Resort/Fish Eagle Inn/Similar on Full Board Day 3: Lake Naivasha-Masai Mara.After breakfast you will depart Lake Naivasha for Masai Mara. Enjoy the plains enroute. You will arrive at your lodge in Masai Mara in time for Lunch. Freshen up after lunch and proceed for an evening game drive. Dinner and overnight at Masai Mara Sopa Lodge/Similar on Full board Day 4 : Masai Mara National ReserveYou will spend the day viewing game in the Mara where all the Big Five as well as a variety of antelopes and lesser kudu may be observed. The big cats, lions are found in large prides everywhere.Cheetahs and leopards are harder to spot but are still fairly common. Other common animals include Maasai giraffes, baboons, Warthogs, bat-eared foxes, grey jackals, and matriarchal clans of spotted Hyenas. You also have an option of visiting the Maasai Village or a balloon Safari at an extra cost. Dinner and Overnights at Masai Mara Sopa Lodge/Similar on Full board Day 5: Masai Mara- NairobiAfter breakfast depart the Masai Mara for Nairobi. Stop for panoramic views of the Great Rift Valley en-route. Arrive in Nairobi in the afternoon. Drop off to your Nairobi Hotel or transfer to the airport in time for your flight back home.