Foreign tourists, embassy workers and some Jewish Israelis mill among East Jerusalem's largely Palestinian Muslim neighbourhoods. Several well-trodden religious and archaeological sites are here, though some visit purely to experience the rhythms of daily life: busy bakeries, market stalls and the hypnotic sound of the muezzin's call to prayer, louder here than elsewhere in the city.

The porous border is a far cry from the divided decades that followed the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Nonetheless, the tensions that ebb and flow are palpable, and a sense of disconnection from the rest of Jerusalem hangs in the shadows.