East Jerusalem

Foreign tourists, embassy workers and some Jewish Israelis mill among East Jerusalem's largely Palestinian Muslim neighbourhoods. Several well-trodden religious and archaeological sites are here, though some visit purely to experience the rhythms of daily life: busy bakeries, market stalls and the hypnotic sound of the muezzin's call to prayer, louder here than elsewhere in the city.

The porous border is a far cry from the divided decades that followed the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Nonetheless, the tensions that ebb and flow are palpable, and a sense of disconnection from the rest of Jerusalem hangs in the shadows.

Explore East Jerusalem

  • City of David

    As teeming with controversy as it is with ancient history, the City of David is one of Jerusalem's most active archaeological sites. The oldest part of…

  • M

    Museum on the Seam

    Located on the 'seam' (border) between East and West Jerusalem, this gallery presents rotating contemporary art exhibitions, often exploring themes of…

  • Church of All Nations

    Built above the remains of two previous churches, this Franciscan basilica crowns the site where Jesus is believed to have prayed through the night before…

  • Tomb of the Virgin Mary

    Centuries of candle smoke have blackened the walls of this subterranean shrine, one of Christianity's holiest sites. According to tradition, this is the…

  • Garden Tomb

    Away from the din of Derekh Shchem (Nablus) Rd is a tranquil patch of green, considered by its trustees to be the garden and sepulchre of Joseph of…

  • Valley of Jehoshaphat

    The word jehoshaphat (yehoshafat in Hebrew) means ‘God has judged’, and this narrow furrow of land located between Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif and…

  • Church of the Pater Noster

    Tiled panels bearing the Lord's Prayer beam from the walls of this church and cloister. Queen Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine, believed this to be…

  • Garden of Gethsemane

    After a night of feverish prayer, Jesus is believed to have been arrested in this garden (Mark 14:26, 32–50), now attached to the Church of All Nations…

  • R

    Rockefeller Museum

    The Rockefeller Museum doesn't ride high on must-see lists for Jerusalem, but it's calm, uncrowded and only a short walk from Herod's Gate. The atmosphere…

