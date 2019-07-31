As teeming with controversy as it is with ancient history, the City of David is one of Jerusalem's most active archaeological sites. The oldest part of…
East Jerusalem
Foreign tourists, embassy workers and some Jewish Israelis mill among East Jerusalem's largely Palestinian Muslim neighbourhoods. Several well-trodden religious and archaeological sites are here, though some visit purely to experience the rhythms of daily life: busy bakeries, market stalls and the hypnotic sound of the muezzin's call to prayer, louder here than elsewhere in the city.
The porous border is a far cry from the divided decades that followed the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Nonetheless, the tensions that ebb and flow are palpable, and a sense of disconnection from the rest of Jerusalem hangs in the shadows.
- City of David
As teeming with controversy as it is with ancient history, the City of David is one of Jerusalem's most active archaeological sites. The oldest part of…
- MMuseum on the Seam
Located on the 'seam' (border) between East and West Jerusalem, this gallery presents rotating contemporary art exhibitions, often exploring themes of…
- Church of All Nations
Built above the remains of two previous churches, this Franciscan basilica crowns the site where Jesus is believed to have prayed through the night before…
- Tomb of the Virgin Mary
Centuries of candle smoke have blackened the walls of this subterranean shrine, one of Christianity's holiest sites. According to tradition, this is the…
- Garden Tomb
Away from the din of Derekh Shchem (Nablus) Rd is a tranquil patch of green, considered by its trustees to be the garden and sepulchre of Joseph of…
- Valley of Jehoshaphat
The word jehoshaphat (yehoshafat in Hebrew) means ‘God has judged’, and this narrow furrow of land located between Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif and…
- Church of the Pater Noster
Tiled panels bearing the Lord's Prayer beam from the walls of this church and cloister. Queen Helena, mother of Emperor Constantine, believed this to be…
- Garden of Gethsemane
After a night of feverish prayer, Jesus is believed to have been arrested in this garden (Mark 14:26, 32–50), now attached to the Church of All Nations…
- RRockefeller Museum
The Rockefeller Museum doesn't ride high on must-see lists for Jerusalem, but it's calm, uncrowded and only a short walk from Herod's Gate. The atmosphere…
