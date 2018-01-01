Welcome to Yonaguni-jima
About 125km west of Ishigaki and 110km east of Taiwan is the island of Yonaguni-jima (与那国島), Japan's westernmost inhabited island. Renowned for its strong sake, small horses and marlin fishing, the island is also home to the jumbo-sized Yonaguni atlas moth, the largest moth in the world.
However, most visitors come to see what lies beneath the waves. In 1985 a local diver discovered what appeared to be human-made 'ruins' off the south coast of the island. Adding to the underwater allure are the large schools of hammerhead sharks that frequent the waters off the west coast, making Yonaguni perhaps the most famous single diving destination in Japan.