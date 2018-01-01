Welcome to Villa Romana del Casale
Valley of Temples, Villa Romana del Casale Tour from Taormina
Meet your guide in the center of Taormina and set off on your journey to Agrigento, on Sicily’s sunny south coast. The city’s main claim to fame is the Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO-listed archeological site on a hill that’s home to ruins dating to 430 BC. After paying your entrance fees, head inside the site with your guide, and pick your way through the maze of awe-inspiring relics and ruins while learning about ancient Sicily.See the so-called temple of Castor and Pollux (not the temple, which is actually in Rome, but a composition of ruins devoted to the two Greek gods), as well as other countless highlights. Admire the Temple of Concord – a perfect example of a Classical monument – as well as the Temple of Juno, Temple of Jove and the oldest ruin, the Temple of Hercules.After optional lunch, (at own expense), and then travel inland to Piazza Armerina, to spend your afternoon at the town’s big-name attraction: Villa Romana del Casale. The ancient hunting lodge is home to one of the world’s largest collections of Roman mosaics that depict scenes from everyday life and mythological tales.Head inside at your own expense and explore its public rooms like the thermal baths, public hall, dining area and courtyard. Gaze in awe at the famous ‘bikini girls’ mosaic wall and listen to stories of the site’s history from your guide. Hear how the lodge was hidden after a 12th-century landslide before being discovered around seven centuries later. Its true magnificence was realized after later excavations and it was eventually given a well-deserved spot on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.After exploring the attraction, return to your coach and relax on your journey east to Taormina. Your day trip finishes back at the start point.
Palermo to Taormina Transfer with UNESCO Sightseeing Stops
After pickup from your Palermo hotel, settle in to your comfortable private vehicle for a journey across the island of Sicily to Taormina. Without the stress that comes with navigating unfamiliar roads, you can relax and unwind as you travel and enjoy the scenery along the way.First, pull up at the UNESCO-listed archaeological area of Agrigento, an ancient Greek city that is set on a vast plateau overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. After paying your entrance fee, enter the Valley of the Temples and stroll down the main artery of Via Sacra. Get up close to the temple ruins and imagine how the Greek city would have appeared in its heyday. Look out for the Temple of Concordia, an immaculately-preserved temple that dates back to the 5th century BC.Head back out on the road for the next leg of the journey, which will take you to Piazza Armerina, home to the ruins of the UNESCO-listed Villa Romana del Casale. After paying a fee to enter, admire its stunning collection of intact mosaics, which include a 196-foot (60-meter) hunting scene and the famous Bikini Girls mosaic. After exploring, perhaps grab a bite to eat at the nearby restaurant (own expense).From Piazza Armerina, venture east toward Taormina, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel come late afternoon.Please note: Your driver will not accompany you into the ancient monuments and sites. If you wish to pay a surcharge for a licensed tourist guide, one can be arranged in advance.
Private Transfer: Taormina to Palermo with Villa Romana del Casale and Agrigento Stops
Meet your driver in the morning at your Taormina hotel, then take a seat in your private vehicle for a journey across the island. Relax as you set off into Sicily’s interior, safe in the knowledge that your private driver will ensure you have a stress-free experience.Stop near Piazza Armerina and hop out of the car for the first sightseeing stopover. Pay a fee to enter the Villa Romana del Casale, a UNESCO-listed 4th-century Roman villa that is known for its stunning collection of mosaics. Get a close-up look at the vivid tableaus, which are thought to have been produced by North African artists. Afterward, enjoy free time to refuel with some lunch at the nearby restaurant (own expense) before hitting the road once more.Next, roll up at UNESCO-listed archaeological area of Agrigento to see the Valley of the Temples. This site is packed with ancient Greek temples in various states of ruin. Pay an entrance fee to gain access, then begin exploring to get a feel for how this city would have appeared in ancient times.Settle back into your private vehicle for the last stretch of the journey, before pulling up at the final port of call: your hotel in Palermo.Please note: Your driver will not accompany you into the ancient monuments and sites. If you wish to pay a surcharge for a licensed tourist guide, one can be arranged in advance.
North of Sicily Tour from Catania - 8 days
1st day: Arrival in Catania by your own car, accommodation in your hotel, encounter with the guide, dinner, evening walk in the city centre, and overnight stay2nd day: Etna, Catania and Riviera dei Ciclopi: pick up from your hotel you will head for Rifugio Sapienza where you can choose one of the following options: trekking up to 2000 m; Etna high altitude option; Etna quad tour. The excursion will continue with the visit of a lava cave with helmets and torches. Then in Zafferana, where you taste typical products. The day will continue with the visit of Catania's city center, Riviera dei Ciclopi and then Acicastello. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.3rd day: Giardini Naxos, Taormina, Castelmola: After Breakfast you will go to Giardini Naxos, the first Greek colony in Sicily. A stop at the wonderful “Isola Bella”, a Wildlife Reserve considered the “pearl of the Ionian” for its natural beauty. In Castelmola you will walk along the characteristics streets of the town. The last part of the excursion will be dedicated to visiting the picturesque town of Taormina. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.4th day: Siracusa, Ortigia and Noto: The tour will begin with the visit to the Archaeological park of Neapolis. You will then continue by visiting the Ortigia Island, the heart of Syracuse. After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, a unique town for its Sicilian Baroque style. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.5th day: Cefalù and Palermo: depart from the hotel towards Cefalù. You will visit the picturesque fishing town, free time for lunch. After you will move to Palermo and have a free afternoon to dedicate to shopping and relax. You will have dinner in your hotel in Palermo.6th day: Palermo and Monreale: you will dedicate the day to discover Palermo with a guide. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will go to Monreale for the guided tour of the Cathedral. You will return to your hotel in Palermo, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.7th day: Piazza Armerina and Caltagirone: you will depart by bus to Piazza Armerina and visit the beautiful Villa Romana del Casale. In the afternoon you will visit Caltagirone, the Sicilian pottery capital. You will also visit the famous staircase of Santa Maria del Monte, completely covered in Caltagirone majolica. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night.8th day: After breakfast at your hotel the tour will end.
South of Sicily Tour from Catania for 8 days
1st day: Arrival in Catania by your own car, accommodation in your hotel, encounter with the guide, dinner, evening walk in the city centre, and overnight stay2nd day: Etna, Catania and Riviera dei Ciclopi: pick up from your hotel you will head for Rifugio Sapienza where you can choose one of the following options: Trekking up to 2000 m; Etna high altitude option; Etna quad tour. The excursion will continue with the visit of a lava cave with helmets and torches. Then in Zafferana you can taste typical products. The day will continue with the visit of Catania, Riviera dei Ciclopi and then Acicastello. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.3rd day: Siracusa, Ortigia and Noto: The excursion will begin with the visit to the Archaeological park of Neapolis. You will then continue by visiting the Ortigia Island, the heart of Syracuse. After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, a unique town for its Sicilian Baroque style. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.4th day: Ragusa, Scicli and Modica (visit of the Montalbano places) you will depart by bus to Ragusa. You will visit the ancient part of the city, Ragusa Ibla. The day continues with the visit of Modica, also known as the “city of a hundred churches”. Last stop will be Scicli, another little gem of Sicilian baroque, with many churches that are worth a visit. You will return to your hotel in Catania for dinner and for the night.5th day: Agrigento and Valley of Temples you will depart to Agrigento for a guided tour of the Valley of Temples, one of the most important and spectacular archaeological parks in the world. You will also visit the old town of Agrigento, where you can admire real treasures. You will return to your hotel in Palermo for dinner and for the night.6th day: Palermo and Monreale you will dedicate the day to discover Palermo with a guide. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will go to Monreale for the guided tour of the Cathedral. You will return to your hotel in Palermo, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.7th day: Piazza Armerina and Caltagirone you will depart by bus to Piazza Armerina and visit the beautiful Villa Romana del Casale. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will visit Caltagirone, the Sicilian pottery capital. You will also visit the famous staircase of Santa Maria del Monte, completely covered in Caltagirone majolica. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night.8th day: After breakfast at your hotel the tour will end.
Piazza Armerina e Caltagirone
Our first stop is Villa del Casale. Built between the third and the sixth century BC, this beautiful villa is located about 5 km from the town. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996 and it is one of the most stunning examples of its kind, in which the combination of refined architectural and decorative elements represents the establishment of a true political centre in the late Roman age.In the next stop we will walk through the old town of Piazza Armerina and will lead us through a beautiful city of art, which with its ‘fishbone’ structure is also characterised by the originality of its urban planning. The presence of many monuments, churches and ancient aristocratic buildings restored with the typical late-Baroque sandstone as well as the beautiful Villa Romana del Casale rural estate testify to the town’s remarkable cultural and archaeological heritage, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations.Then we will have lunch of typical Sicilian Products. After lunch, the tour continues with a visit to the ancient Cal’at Ghiran or “Castle of Jars”, a name that emphasises the importance of ceramic and majolica production in this Sicilian town. A tour through the old town will allow you to appreciate the beauty of buildings and monuments such as Palazzo Gravina, the Norman St. James Basilica and the beautiful 18th Century Cathedral of San Giuliano. This finishes with the impressive Staircase of Santa Maria del Monte, consisting of 142 steps adorned with majolica tiles that link the upper and lower parts of the town.