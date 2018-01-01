Agrigento and Piazza Armerina: Valley of the Temples and Villa Romana del Casale

For the Agrigento Piazza Armerina tour we provide for pick-up service at your accommodation or in the close vicinity, with comfortable and luxury 8-seats vehicle. First Stop: Driving to the southern cost of Sicily, you will travel across Sicily by comfortable and air-conditioned vehicle. The tour will begin with the visit of the majestic archaeological area of the Valley of the Temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Pindar, the Greek poet and writer, described it as “one of the most beautiful cities of those inhabited by mortals”. “Valle dei Templi” is famous for its well-preserved temples, seven in total. Temple of Concordia is one of the best preserved Greek temples in the world helping the site to gain the classic UNESCO world heritage award. In the site, you can also visit the remains of many other temples dedicated to various divinity like Juno, Hercules, Hephaestus and Athena. Second Stop: After strolling to the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, we will stop to enjoy a delicious packed lunch made of Sicilian street food offered by Sicilydaybyday. Third Stop: In the early afternoon we will be in Piazza Armerina, a city woven in the hearth of Sicily. In this city is located the splendid Villa Romana del Casale, majestic imperial villa originally the property of a powerful Roman family. Here you will find the best conserved in-situ roman mosaics in the world.The Villa Romana del Casale houses mosaic flooring – figurative and geometric – , wall mosaics, columns, stutues, capitals and coins. Since 1997 the city is part of the UNESCO World Heritage.