Cyprus Hotels to Larnaca Airport Private Departure Transfer

Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transfer service from your hotel to Larnaca International Airport. The service offers pickups from hotels in LPaphos town, Nicosia town, Coral Area, Pissouri, Limassol town, Polis Chrysochous, Larnaca town, Troodos area, Ayia Napa and Protaras.When you’re due to leave Cyprus, simply meet your driver at your hotel at the prearranged time. Let your driver help with your luggage, and then settle into your air-conditioned vehicle, enjoying its generous legroom and privacy. Then, travel directly to Larnaca International Airport.When you book this private departure transfer, you will need to advise your flight details as well as your Cyprus hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantly, unless booked within 4 days of travel. In this case confirmation will be received within 48 hours, subject to availability.For your confirmed transfer, you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver upon pick up. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your departure from Cyprus, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).