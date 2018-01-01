Welcome to Caltanissetta
One of Sicily's nine provincial capitals, Caltanissetta is the largest city in the area, a scruffy, workaday place with little obvious appeal. But if you do find yourself passing through, there's a fine central piazza and, in the suburbs, a mildly interesting archaeological museum.
The city, originally founded by the Greeks, enjoyed prosperity in the first half of the 20th century as capital of the Sicilian sulphur-mining industry and is today an important agricultural centre.
