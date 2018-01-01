South of Sicily Tour from Catania for 8 days

1st day: Arrival in Catania by your own car, accommodation in your hotel, encounter with the guide, dinner, evening walk in the city centre, and overnight stay2nd day: Etna, Catania and Riviera dei Ciclopi: pick up from your hotel you will head for Rifugio Sapienza where you can choose one of the following options: Trekking up to 2000 m; Etna high altitude option; Etna quad tour. The excursion will continue with the visit of a lava cave with helmets and torches. Then in Zafferana you can taste typical products. The day will continue with the visit of Catania, Riviera dei Ciclopi and then Acicastello. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.3rd day: Siracusa, Ortigia and Noto: The excursion will begin with the visit to the Archaeological park of Neapolis. You will then continue by visiting the Ortigia Island, the heart of Syracuse. After lunch (not included in the price), you will head for Noto, a unique town for its Sicilian Baroque style. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.4th day: Ragusa, Scicli and Modica (visit of the Montalbano places) you will depart by bus to Ragusa. You will visit the ancient part of the city, Ragusa Ibla. The day continues with the visit of Modica, also known as the “city of a hundred churches”. Last stop will be Scicli, another little gem of Sicilian baroque, with many churches that are worth a visit. You will return to your hotel in Catania for dinner and for the night.5th day: Agrigento and Valley of Temples you will depart to Agrigento for a guided tour of the Valley of Temples, one of the most important and spectacular archaeological parks in the world. You will also visit the old town of Agrigento, where you can admire real treasures. You will return to your hotel in Palermo for dinner and for the night.6th day: Palermo and Monreale you will dedicate the day to discover Palermo with a guide. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will go to Monreale for the guided tour of the Cathedral. You will return to your hotel in Palermo, for dinner and for the night, around 7:00 pm.7th day: Piazza Armerina and Caltagirone you will depart by bus to Piazza Armerina and visit the beautiful Villa Romana del Casale. Free time for lunch. In the afternoon you will visit Caltagirone, the Sicilian pottery capital. You will also visit the famous staircase of Santa Maria del Monte, completely covered in Caltagirone majolica. You will return to your hotel in Catania, for dinner and for the night.8th day: After breakfast at your hotel the tour will end.