Magical Inishbofin Island on the Connemara Coast from Galway including Lunch

Inishbofin has numerous offerings, such as many species of birds, historical sites, white beaches, swimming, hill walks and shore angling. It is also a centre for traditional Irish music and song with its own Ceilí band.Hop on the public bus (transport cost included in this package) in the morning that departs central Galway city to Cleggan. Traveling through Connemara through Oughterard village, then past the famous Quiet Man Bridge, through Connemara's capital Clifden and on to the fishing village of Cleggan to catch the ferry at the pier.Then, arrive in Cleggan and explore the village before making your way to the ferry and discovering the island time capsule that is Inishbofin. Punctuated by historical sites, wild rugged landscapes, the geology and natural history of the region are in a class of its own. Inis Bo Finne (Island of the White Cow) lies seven miles (11 km) off Galway’s north-west coast. The island is five by three miles (4.8 km) long and the main activities on the island today are tourism, farming and fishing. There are five villages: West Quarter, Fawnmore, Middle Quarter, Cloonamore and Knock.Depart for Inishbofin by ferry. The island was inhabited as far back as 8000-4000 B.C. The first documented history of the island dates from early Christian times. Sailing into the harbour you will see Cromwell’s 16th Century Barracks, which was used as a prison for catholic priests from all over the country after the English Statute of 1585 declared them guilty of high treason. At midday you will arrive on Inishbofin. Explore this fascinating island and have lunch at a local restaurant/pub. For lunch it's recommended you have the dressed crab sandwich and a local craft beer, all containing local ingredients. Other tasty options are also available. Several safe sandy beaches strewn with shells and with crystal clear water make stand up paddling, swimming and snorkeling a joy. The islands waters make for spectacular diving. Inishbofin is a breeding area for many species of birds. For the adventurous there are hill walks and excellent shore angling. Inishbofin is a centre for traditional Irish music and song with its own Ceilí band.Depart from Inishbofin Island by ferry. This is the last ferry of the day so please make sure to arrive 15 minutes before departure!Approximately 45 minutes later you arrive in Cleggan and depart for return journey to Galway city by public bus. Ten minutes from Clifden you will pass Ballynahinch Castle one of Granuailes (famous pirate queen) on an island in Ballynahinch Lough. On the remaining journey you will travel through the wilds of Connemara and pass by the Maamturk and Twelve Ben mountain ranges. You will arrive back in Galway city centre at approx. 8pm to finish off the day.