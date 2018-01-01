Welcome to County Roscommon

Studded with more than 5000 megalithic tombs, ring forts and mounds, and home to a couple of excellent museums, enigmatic Roscommon is shrouded in myth and a haven for history buffs. Add well-preserved mansions and some wonderful monastic ruins and it's hard to understand why the county sees so few visitors. Beyond the romance of times past, Roscommon has plenty of rolling countryside splashed with lakes and cleaved by the Rivers Shannon and Suck: attributes much appreciated by visiting anglers.