The Wild South - 8 Day Travel Pass Tour

DAY 1: DUBLIN TO CORK VIA ROCK OF CASHEL Your adventure starts off in Dublin, Ireland’s capital also known as the Fair city. Our direction is south to the rebel county of Cork and its wild Atlantic coastline where we will stop off at the Rock of Cashel, a spectacular group of medieval buildings set on an outcrop of limestone and home of the High Kings of Ireland. DAY 2: CORK TO KILLARNEY VIA MIZEN HEAD Rise and shine for our first adventure as we explore the spectacular coastline of Cork and climb over the mountain pass to Killarney. You have the option of visiting the Mizen Head Signal Station or take a stroll along the golden strand of Barleycove beach, before descending down into the picturesque setting of Killarney. DAY 3: NON TRAVEL DAY - DISCOVER KILLARNEY You have the day relax, explore or take an adventure in beautiful Killarney and its national park. It is famous for being the first national park to be created in Ireland and still to this day the largest. The town offers a wealth of historical and cultural points of interest. DAY 4: THE RING OF KERRY AND VALENTIA ISLAND Considered one of the most beautiful destinations to explore in Ireland, the Ring of Kerry offers dramatic landscapes of rugged coastline, golden beaches, glistening lakes, picturesque villages and spectacular mountains. DAY 5: DINGLE & SLEA HEAD Dingle is our destination today, as we explore this dramatic and beautiful peninsula that is littered with archaeological and historical wonders. We will stop along the way at Inch Beach and Slea Head before finishing in Dingle town, a picturesque fishing town that is famed for Fungi the dolphin who has been a local for almost 30 years, before making our return journey to Killarney. DAY 6: KILLARNEY TO DOOLIN VIA THE CLIFFS OF MOHER Leaving Killarney we make our way north along the edge of Europe to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, stopping in Lahinch, a famous surfing spot along the way. We overnight in Doolin village, a great place to experience great traditional music sessions,fantastic seafood and of course meet the locals. DAY 7: DOOLIN TO GALWAY CITY VIA THE BURREN This morning you get the chance to enjoy a sleep in, relax in the tranquility of Doolin village or if you feel up to it why not take an amazing adventure. Surf, rock climbing and abseiling or explore the amazing Burren landscape. We depart at 2:30 PM, heading due north in search of the Bohemian capital of Ireland, Galway City. DAY 8: GALWAY TO DUBLIN The morning is yours to explore Galway City before taking our return journey to Ireland’s capital city, Dublin. We depart at 3 PM, we will take one last magical stop to Clonmacnoise, a mid­ 6th century Early Christian site founded by St. Ciarán. Afterwards, we jump aboard one last time, towards Dublin, where we will say our fond farewells.