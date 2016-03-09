Welcome to Clonmacnoise
The surrounding marshy area is known as the Shannon Callows, home to many wild plants and one of the last refuges of the seriously endangered corncrake (a pastel-coloured relative of the coot).
If you want to avoid summer crowds it's a good idea to visit early or late; the tiny country lanes nearby can get clogged with coaches.
Ireland's West Coast: 3-Day Drive to Cliffs of Moher, Galway and Connemara
Day 1 (B):Begin your 3-day exploration of Ireland’s stunning West Coast in central Dublin, where you’ll board an air-conditioned mini-coach and set out on your journey. Keep your eyes glued on the passing scenery, which includes the bucolic farmland and peat bogs in Kildare and Offally counties, before you make your first stop at Locke’s Distillery, reputedly the oldest legal distillery in the world. Sample the whiskey (own expense) in 18th-century buildings before continuing to the Shannon River.Here you can soak up history at the early Christian site of Clonmacnoise, where churches, stone crosses and round towers still stand. Get a feel for the welcoming spirit of the West Coast’s small villages during an afternoon stop at a traditional pub—where you can purchase delectable Irish fare—and then make your way to Galway, which will be your home for the next two nights. The seaside town houses an array of pubs and restaurants where you can finish your day with drinks and food (own expense).Overnight: 3-star minimum en suite hotel in Galway (10 to 15 minutes walk from city center)Day 2 (B):After filling up with a hearty breakfast, hop back in the mini-coach and explore the unspoiled beauty of Connemara. You’ll travel inland through Maam Valley to Cong. Located on the shore of Lough Corrib, the village is where the classic film The Quiet Man was filmed. Find costumes and other memorabilia from the award-winning movie at the Quiet Man Museum, and enjoy a visit to Cong Abbey. Continue to Kylemore Abbey, Connemara National Park, Clifden, the Sky Road and the Twelve Bens of Connemara. Along the way, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore on foot and take photos. In the evening you’ll return back to Galway for leisure time and another night in the bustling city, where you can purchase filling fare for dinner. Overnight: Same as aboveDay 3 (B):Fuel up for your final day with breakfast before riding a short distance along the coast to Burren. The landscape charms with limestone pavements, windswept hillsides, ancient stone monuments and rare flora. Stop in a scenic village for lunch (own expense), and then head to the jaw-dropping Cliffs of Moher. Take a light walk along the cliff-top trails and watch seabirds soar over the cliffs' highest point, a 700-foot (213-meter) drop into the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Stop into an award-winning environmental exhibition before parting from the stunning natural beauty of West Ireland and returning to central Dublin.
DAY 1: DUBLIN TO GALWAY VIA CLONMACNOISE From Dublin’s fair city, we set our compasses due west, making our way through the lush midlands of Ireland in search of the wild Atlantic coastline. On route to the and the Bohemian capital of Ireland, Galway City, we will take a magical stop to Clonmacnoise, a mid-6th century Early Christian site founded by St. Ciarán. Afterwards, we make our way to Galway where you can explore and wander its bustling streets, sample its famed culinary delights and traditional music scene. DAY 2: INIS MOR ISLAND TOUR We jump from mainland Ireland to one of its most renowned island, Inis Mór, meaning big island. It is the largest of three islands that make up the Aran Islands. Once we arrive on its limestone shores, you can either explore the island by foot, bicycle or jaunting cart, in which you can experience the island’s magnificent landscape of rocky fields, wild Ocean views and incredible monuments of Christian, pre-Christian and Celtic mythological heritage.That afternoon, we make our way back to mainland Ireland before heading due west to the colourful coastal town of Clifden.DAY 3: CONNEMARA NATIONAL PARK AND KYLEMORE ABBEY Today’s adventure brings us to Connemara National Park and Kylemore Abbey. In Connemara National Park, take the opportunity to hike to the top Diamond Hill before we head to Kylemore Abbey for a bite to eat and time to explore its incredible history and unique gardens. Later that afternoon, we commence our journey northwards passing Killary harbour and secluded picturesque lakes that line our path to the colourful town of Westport.DAY 4: NON TRAVEL DAY - WESTPORT You have the day to either relax, explore or take an adventure in picturesque Westport. It is famous for Croagh Patrick, Ireland’s holiest mountain and Clew Bay, which has an island for everyday of the year. The town is rich in historical areas of interest and a great traditional music scene. DAY 5: WESTPORT TO SLIGO VIA BALLYCROY NATIONAL PARK Departing Westport, we make our along the northern wild and rugged coastline of Mayo before arriving in Sligo, known as the town of abounding in shells. Take the opportunity to dip your feet into the wild Atlantic Ocean or catch some of the most renowned waves in the world. DAY 6: SLIGO TO DUBLIN Departing Sligo at 9 AM, we make our way back east to the fair city of Dublin but not before one last little adventure for you. We will take a magical visit to Newgrange, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Afterwards we make our way to Dublin, where we bid a fond farewell full of happy memories that will last forever. Remember, Ireland is now your second home away from home!
