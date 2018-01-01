A delightfully agrarian region, County Longford is a quiet array of low hills, pastoral scenes and bucolic appeal. Its few tourist sights are matched by superb fishing for anglers, who come from all corners to cast a line around Lough Ree and Lanesborough.

Longford suffered massive emigration during the Famine and never fully recovered. Many Longford emigrants went to Argentina, where one of their descendants, Edel Miro O'Farrell, became president in 1914.

Longford's eponymous county town is a decidedly workaday place, but the county is home to one of Ireland's most important archaeological sites: the Corlea Trackway. The county also possesses one of the three biggest portal dolmens in Ireland: Aughnacliffe Dolmen. Both are well worth seeking out.

