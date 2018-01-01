Welcome to Carrick-on-Shannon
Carrick-on-Shannon is a charming riverside town. Since the completion of the Shannon–Erne Waterway, the marina here has thrived. The town is a hugely popular weekend destination with a good choice of accommodation and restaurants, and a great music and arts scene.
During the 17th and most of the 18th centuries Carrick was a Protestant enclave, and the local residents' wealth can still be seen in the graceful buildings around the town.
