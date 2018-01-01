The delights of unassuming County Leitrim are a well-kept secret, and it seems the locals like it that way. The untamed landscape and authentic rural charm are genuinely cherished by those who call it home.

Read More

Leitrim was ravaged by the Famine in the 19th century and spent subsequent generations struggling with mass emigration and unemployment, but today it has become a beloved hideout for artists, writers and musicians, as well as a huge boating centre.

The county is split virtually in two by Lough Allen, and the mighty River Shannon remains the area's biggest draw. Lively Carrick-on-Shannon, the county town, makes a great base for exploring the region by road or water. Leitrim provides a vital link between popular counties Sligo and Donegal. It even allows the Midlands some Wild Atlantic Way action via a 5km bit of the N15 where a nib of Leitrim touches the sea.

Read Less