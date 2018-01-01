Welcome to Inistioge

Tiny Inistioge (in-ish-teeg) is a delight, with its tranquil village square, riverside park and 18th-century, 10-arch stone bridge spanning the River Nore (fishing permits available from O'Donnell's pub on the square). The Nore Valley Walk heads north along the riverbank to Thomastown, or try the Nature Walk signposted south from the square.

Read More