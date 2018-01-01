Welcome to County Carlow

The focus of Ireland's second-smallest county is the River Barrow, Ireland's second-longest river, which flows south from Carlow town through several picturesque villages to the monastic hamlet of St Mullins, its towpath followed by the lovely Barrow Way walking trail. The Blackstairs Mountains dominate the southeast, their rounded ridges forming the backdrop to many a view, and their underlying granite cropping up everywhere as building stone – most notably as the capstone for Europe's largest prehistoric dolmen.

