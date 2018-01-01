Welcome to Cong
The wooded trails between the lovely old abbey and stately Ashford Castle offer a respite from crowds; continue further and you find the Cong area is honeycombed with limestone caves, each associated with a colourful legend.
Look out for the gaunt roofless church with tower as you travel down through Ballinarobe on the way to Cong. From Cong, a gorgeous and straightforward car journey travels in a scenic loop around Lough Mask.
Top experiences in Cong
Cong activities
Connemara Tour from Galway Ross Errilly Friary, Kylemore Abbey
Leave Galway Coach Station and head north by luxury coach through the countryside of County Galway, in the west of Ireland. First stop is near the town of Headford visit Ross Errilly Friary – one of the best preserved Franciscan friaries in Ireland. Known locally as Ross Abbey, the medieval ruin is considered as a National Monument of Ireland, with atmospheric cloisters and medieval tombs just itching to be explored. After strolling around the ruin with your guide, hop back on your coach for the short trip to Cong village, where The Quiet Man featuring John Wayne, was filmed. With roughly 45 minutes at leisure here, you can perhaps retrace the steps of actors through the village, or maybe amble over to Cong Woods to see 11th-century Ashford Castle. Alternatively just relax with a coffee (own expense) on the banks of Lough Corrib – Ireland’s largest lake.Continue to County Connemara, traveling around Loch Na Fooey – an unspoiled glacier lake – and soak up sights of the region’s incredibly scenic countryside. Hear tales of life in Connemara from your guide and learn about the time-honored Irish traditions and customs that are still preserved in Gaelic-speaking Connemara today.Next stop is Kylemore Abbey – a majestic Benedictine abbey on the banks of Lake Kylemore. Steeped in history, the abbey is said to have been built as a romantic gift in the late 1800s, and later served as a refuge for Benedictine nuns who fled Belgium during World War I. Entry to Kylemore Abbey is at your own expense, and once inside you’ll have two hours to spend at leisure. Enjoy lunch (own expense), stroll around the abbey or perhaps take a look at its Victorian walled gardens. On the journey back to Galway, pass though the spectacular scenery of Connemara’s Inagh Valley, weaving alongside the Maam Turks Mountains and back around Lough Carrib. Arrive back to Galway in the early evening.
4-Day South West Ireland Tour from Dublin
To begin this amazing experience, you will depart Dublin and head west to tour the beautiful region of Connemara. After a refreshment stop in the midlands of Ireland, your first stop will be the quaint and charming village of Cong. The village is home to Ashford Castle and Cong Abbey. Departing Cong, you will enjoy wonderful views of the Garlic speaking Connemara and its beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. You will arrive in Galway by mid afternoon, which will allow you ample time to enjoy this marvelous cultural city. Visit the Spanish Arch and ramble around colorful shop street. Accommodation will be in Galway city.Begin day to by cruising along the west coast where you will enjoy beautiful beaches and golden sand. Your first stop is the home of the legendary king of Connacht, Dunguaire Castle. The tour will continue to the seaside village of Kinvara and the lunar landscape of the Burren, the only place in the world where Alpine, Arctic and Mediterranean flowers grow side by side. You will then enjoy a lunch stop in Doolin (own expense), a beautiful Gaelic speaking village, before visiting the highlight of the day, the Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of nature's most majestic birds. You will take a photo-stop at Bunratty Castle. You will spend the night in Killarney.On day 3 you will embark on a tour of the world famous Dingle Peninsula. The day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park, before visiting Ireland's longest beach at Inch beach, where you will enjoy miles of beautiful sandy beach. You will then take the short drive to Dingle, a charming Gaelic speaking fishing village. Highlights of the Dingle Peninsula will include Slea head, Gallarous Oratory, Views of the Blasket Islands, Dingle Town, where there will be a chance to browse the local art and craft stores. Accommodation will be in a traditional Irish pub, where there will be a chance to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the city.Your final day will begin by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for the world renowned Blarney Castle. You will spend time here visiting the Castle, and kissing the Blarney Stone endowing you with the gift of eloquent speech (gift of the gab) for 7 years. You may also like to visit the famous Blarney Woollen Mills, where you can visit the world's largest Irish shop. After lunch (own expense), you will take a leisurely drive through Golden Vale. You will return to Dublin, where you will visit the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a big creamy pint of Guinness compliments of your touring team!
Southern Ireland 6-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1:Dublin - Kilkenny Castle - Waterford Crystal - Dunmore EastOur first stop is the monastery ruins at Glendalough. This is an area of natural beauty, enjoy the local walks and trails. Next up is medieval Kilkenny with its cobbled streets. Potential sights include the Castle (entrance included), Cathedral, Abbeys and Churches. This afternoon we continue south to the Viking county of Waterford where our destination is the coastal fishing village of Dunmore East. Day 2: Dunmore East - Blarney Castle - Dingle PeninsulaOur day begins with a tour of the world famous Waterford Crystal factory. Stock up on fine cut glass at the outlet store or simply pause a while to watch the artisans at work. A drive through Co. Waterford and Cork city takes us to our major stop today, Blarney Castle. Here we spend plenty of time (2 hours) visiting the Castle, with the chance to kiss the Blarney Stone Day 3: Dingle Peninsula - KillarneyTake the short drive to Dingle, where you will visit its most famous resident, Fungie the Dolphin. Then it's off around Slea Head with amazing views. Then it's back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping and lunch. Complete your day with a visit to Inch, before continuing on to Killarney.Day 4: Killarney - Ring of Kerry - KillarneyThe day begins with a horse-and-cart ride through Killarney National Park (optional) or horseback ride through the park (optional). Next it's off on a journey around the Ring of Kerry. The afternoon is packed with many highlights including Moll's Gap, Ladies View, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall, and Muckross House.Day 5: Killarney - Cliffs of Moher - GalwayThe first stop will be a photo of the beautiful Bunratty Castle. Today's emphasis shall be the Wild Atlantic Way, including the breathtaking and world famous Cliffs of Moher. Rising over 700 ft in height, these cliffs are home to some of natures most majestic birds including puffins and gannets. Doolin is the lunch stop before continuing onward to explore the geological marvel that is the Burren. The journey takes you along the West Coast of Clare, and Galway Bay before stopping at Corcomroe Abbey. Day 6: Galway - Connemara - DublinDepart Galway and visit Maam's Cross and the Maam Valley. Onwards then to Leenane and the spectacular Aasleagh Falls. Stop for some photos along with a walk along Ireland's only fjord, Killary Harbour. The lunch stop is the charming village of Cong. Have time to visit Cong Abbey before heading off on the short journey back to Dublin.
Ireland's West Coast: 3-Day Drive to Cliffs of Moher, Galway and Connemara
Day 1 (B):Begin your 3-day exploration of Ireland’s stunning West Coast in central Dublin, where you’ll board an air-conditioned mini-coach and set out on your journey. Keep your eyes glued on the passing scenery, which includes the bucolic farmland and peat bogs in Kildare and Offally counties, before you make your first stop at Locke’s Distillery, reputedly the oldest legal distillery in the world. Sample the whiskey (own expense) in 18th-century buildings before continuing to the Shannon River.Here you can soak up history at the early Christian site of Clonmacnoise, where churches, stone crosses and round towers still stand. Get a feel for the welcoming spirit of the West Coast’s small villages during an afternoon stop at a traditional pub—where you can purchase delectable Irish fare—and then make your way to Galway, which will be your home for the next two nights. The seaside town houses an array of pubs and restaurants where you can finish your day with drinks and food (own expense).Overnight: 3-star minimum en suite hotel in Galway (10 to 15 minutes walk from city center)Day 2 (B):After filling up with a hearty breakfast, hop back in the mini-coach and explore the unspoiled beauty of Connemara. You’ll travel inland through Maam Valley to Cong. Located on the shore of Lough Corrib, the village is where the classic film The Quiet Man was filmed. Find costumes and other memorabilia from the award-winning movie at the Quiet Man Museum, and enjoy a visit to Cong Abbey. Continue to Kylemore Abbey, Connemara National Park, Clifden, the Sky Road and the Twelve Bens of Connemara. Along the way, there will be plenty of opportunities to explore on foot and take photos. In the evening you’ll return back to Galway for leisure time and another night in the bustling city, where you can purchase filling fare for dinner. Overnight: Same as aboveDay 3 (B):Fuel up for your final day with breakfast before riding a short distance along the coast to Burren. The landscape charms with limestone pavements, windswept hillsides, ancient stone monuments and rare flora. Stop in a scenic village for lunch (own expense), and then head to the jaw-dropping Cliffs of Moher. Take a light walk along the cliff-top trails and watch seabirds soar over the cliffs' highest point, a 700-foot (213-meter) drop into the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Stop into an award-winning environmental exhibition before parting from the stunning natural beauty of West Ireland and returning to central Dublin.
9-Day All Ireland Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin-Golden vale-Dingle PeninsulaBegin the day with a visit to the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy a complimentary pint of Guinness! Then visit the beautiful Rock of Castle Dunamase, in the afternoon stop at the beautiful heritage town of Adare. Tonight, stay in your very own Irish pub, the Randy Leprechaun on the Dingle Peninsula, where we include a complimentary Irish welcome drink.Day 2: Dingle Peninsula-KillarneyToday take the short drive to Dingle. Then it's off around Slea Head and back to Dingle where there is ample time for shopping and lunch. Complete the day with a visit to Inch beach, before continuing on to Killarney where you stay for the next 2 nights.Day 3: Killarney-Ring of Kerry-KillarneyThe day begins with a horse and cart ride through Killarney National Park (own expense) or horseback ride through the park (own expense).The afternoon is filled with the delights of Killarney National Park.Day 4: Killarney-Blarney-Cobh-CorkThe day begins by crossing the Cork and Kerry mountains and heading for Blarney Castle. Visit the Castle and kiss the Blarney stone. The next stop is Cork, where your guide shall point out some of the city's highlights. Finally, spend the night in Cork.Day 5: Cork-Cliffs of Moher-GalwayThe first stop will be for a photo of the beautiful Bunratty Castle.Today's emphasis shall be the Wild Atlantic way, visiting the Cliffs of Moher, Doolin and the Burren. Your journey takes you along the West Coast of Clare and Galway Bay before stopping at Corcomroe Abbey. Overnight in Galway.Day 6: Galway-DerryThe first stop today is the charming village of Cong, visiting Cong Abbey before heading off through parts of Connemara to the Museum of Country Life. Visit W.B Yeat's final resting place in Drumcliff Abbey. Our final stop is the portal tomb of Creevykeel. Overnight is in Derry.Day 7: Derry-Donegal-Belfast or DerryBegin today with an excellent in-depth walking tour of Derry's walls and the well known Bogside district. Onwards to Grianan of Aileach, a hilltop fort, then Glenveagh National Park in the afternoon. Then it's onwards to Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast or Derry (depending on availability) where you spend the night.Day 8: Belfast or Derry-Giant's Causeway-BelfastVisit the Dark Hedges, famed by the 'Game of Thrones'. The next stop is the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge (seasonal, cross at your own risk). Next it's the Giant's Causeway, then end the day at Dunluce castle before returning to Belfast for the final night.Day 9: Belfast-DublinBegin the day with the Titanic Experience. After, take a city tour of the highlights of Belfast. Then it's off to Dublin where the tour will stop en-route at Monasterboice. This tour drops at Dublin airport at approximately 4pm and Dublin city center at approximately 4:30pm.
Galway, Kerry, Burren, Dingle Peninsula 3-Day Tour from Dublin
Day 1: Dublin - Connemara - Galway We’ll depart Dublin this morning and make our way to the West of Ireland and beautiful Connemara. We’ll stop for refreshments in the midlands before arriving in the enchanting village of Cong. John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara filmed the Quiet Man here and the village is also home to Ashford Castle, a stunning resort which is frequently host to celebrity weddings and royal families on vacation. We have time to visit Cong Abbey before continuing our journey through the wilderness of Connemara. We enjoy the unique landscape, beautiful lakes, valleys and mountain scenery. This area is Gaelic speaking and still maintains many of Ireland's traditional ways, despite suffering massive depopulation during the Great Famine of 1845 - 1851. Arrive in Galway mid afternoon for time at leisure in this atmospheric city. We have time to explore the Spanish Arch and ramble down colourful Shop Street with its many street performers, seafood eateries and quaint Irish bars. Overnight in Galway. Day 2: Galway - Cliffs of Moher - Dingle Peninsula Today you will have the Atlantic Ocean by your side as we cruise down a portion of the Wild Atlantic Way. The coastal route is characterised by beautiful golden beaches and maybe even dolphins and whales breaching off the shore. Meanwhile, the limestone Burren region is a lunar landscape with unique features such as underground rivers and waterfalls dating back 300 million years. Today’s highlight is the Cliffs of Moher, the most popular natural tourist destination in Ireland and easily most spectacular cliffs in Europe. Rising over 700 ft in height, the ciffs mark the edge of Europe are home to some of nature’s most majestic birds including puffins, gannets and many more. We'll cross the mighty River Shannon in County Limerick where Viking longboats once ruled the waves. Look forward to spending the night on the breathtaking Dingle Peninsula, in the heart of rural Ireland. Day 3: Highlights of the Ring of Kerry - Killarney - DublinThis morning we'll take in some highlights of the Ring of Kerry (which typically include Moll’s Gap, Leprechaun Crossing, Killarney National Park, Lakes of Killarney, Torc Waterfall) before enjoying time at leisure in Killarney. Many guests enjoy an (optional) horse and carriage or horse ride. The journey back to Dublin takes us on a leisurely drive through the heritage town of Adare with its fabulous thatched cottages and the Golden Vale, Ireland's finest agricultural land with its rolling fields and pastures. We return to Dublin by 19:00 approx.