Big, sprawling Kerman is something of a cultural melting pot, blending Persians with the more subcontinental Baluchis, who dominate areas east of here. This mix is most evident in the long, ancient covered bazaar, which is the city's entrancing main highlight. Otherwise the region's main attractions – notably Mahan, Rayen and the Kaluts – are well out of town. All three can be seen on a long day trip from Kerman, but each now has their own decent accommodation if you'd prefer to escape the city bustle.

Iran - Discover Persia

Follow in pilgrims' footsteps and explore the history of old Persia and the spirit of the new Iran. Discover magnificent mosques, small mountain villages and colourful gardens, and gain deeper insight into this ancient land. Wander the streets of ancient capitals and desert cities, and witness spectacular Zoroastrian temples. Your expert CEO will take the hassle out of planning and organizing, leaving you free to uncover the gems of Iran at the best cultural monuments and in the stalls of exotic bazaars.
