Welcome to Vézelay
The tiny hilltop village of Vézelay – a Unesco World Heritage Site – is one of France's architectural gems. Perched on a rocky spur crowned by a medieval basilica and surrounded by a sublime patchwork of vineyards, sunflower fields and cows, Vézelay seems to have been lifted from another age.
One of the main pilgrimage routes to Santiago de Compostela in Spain starts here (see www.compostelle.asso.fr).
Top experiences in Vézelay
Amazing hotels and hostels
