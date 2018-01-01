Welcome to Vézelay

The tiny hilltop village of Vézelay – a Unesco World Heritage Site – is one of France's architectural gems. Perched on a rocky spur crowned by a medieval basilica and surrounded by a sublime patchwork of vineyards, sunflower fields and cows, Vézelay seems to have been lifted from another age.

Read More

One of the main pilgrimage routes to Santiago de Compostela in Spain starts here (see www.compostelle.asso.fr).

Read Less

Top experiences in Vézelay

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for