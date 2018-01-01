Welcome to Apt

The Luberon’s principal town, Apt is edged on three sides by sharply rising plateaux surrounding a river that runs through town – the gateway to Haute-Provence. Its Saturday-morning market is full of local colour (and produce), but otherwise Apt is mainly a place you pass through to get somewhere else. Nonetheless, it makes a decent base, if only for a night or two.

Read More

Apt is known throughout France for its fruits confits (candied fruits, sometimes also known as glacé or crystallised fruit). Strictly speaking, they’re not sweets: they’re actually made with real fruit, in which the water is removed and replaced with a sugar syrup to preserve them. As a result, they still look (and more importantly taste) like pieces of the original fruit. There are several makers around town where you can try and buy straight from the source.

It’s also a hub for the 1650-sq-km Parc Naturel Régional du Luberon (www.parcduluberon.fr), a regional nature park and an official Unesco Biosphere Reserve, criss-crossed by hiking trails.

Read Less

Top experiences in Apt

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Apt activities

$791.42 Outdoor Activities

Private Tour: Provençal Market and Hiking tour in the Provencal Colorado from Marseille

Your day starts with a tour in the most famous Provencal market of Provence, Aix en Provence on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Lourmarin village's market on Fridays. During this walking tour you will have the opportunity to visit the cathedral in Aix en Provence or Lourmarin's 18th century castle (option : entrance fee of 6.5€ per adult) and taste some local provençal specialties. There you can buy a picnic or have some free time for lunch.Drive to Apt and the famous Provencal Colorado of Rustrel for an hiking tour of 1 or 2 hours walk according to your wish. This area is one of the most famous of Provence. Water is provided. Return to Marseille.
See More Activities
Apt photo credits