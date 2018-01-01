Welcome to Apt
Apt is known throughout France for its fruits confits (candied fruits, sometimes also known as glacé or crystallised fruit). Strictly speaking, they’re not sweets: they’re actually made with real fruit, in which the water is removed and replaced with a sugar syrup to preserve them. As a result, they still look (and more importantly taste) like pieces of the original fruit. There are several makers around town where you can try and buy straight from the source.
It’s also a hub for the 1650-sq-km Parc Naturel Régional du Luberon (www.parcduluberon.fr), a regional nature park and an official Unesco Biosphere Reserve, criss-crossed by hiking trails.
Top experiences in Apt
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Apt activities
Private Tour: Provençal Market and Hiking tour in the Provencal Colorado from Marseille
Your day starts with a tour in the most famous Provencal market of Provence, Aix en Provence on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Lourmarin village's market on Fridays. During this walking tour you will have the opportunity to visit the cathedral in Aix en Provence or Lourmarin's 18th century castle (option : entrance fee of 6.5€ per adult) and taste some local provençal specialties. There you can buy a picnic or have some free time for lunch.Drive to Apt and the famous Provencal Colorado of Rustrel for an hiking tour of 1 or 2 hours walk according to your wish. This area is one of the most famous of Provence. Water is provided. Return to Marseille.