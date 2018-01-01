The Luberon’s principal town, Apt is edged on three sides by sharply rising plateaux surrounding a river that runs through town – the gateway to Haute-Provence. Its Saturday-morning market is full of local colour (and produce), but otherwise Apt is mainly a place you pass through to get somewhere else. Nonetheless, it makes a decent base, if only for a night or two.

Apt is known throughout France for its fruits confits (candied fruits, sometimes also known as glacé or crystallised fruit). Strictly speaking, they’re not sweets: they’re actually made with real fruit, in which the water is removed and replaced with a sugar syrup to preserve them. As a result, they still look (and more importantly taste) like pieces of the original fruit. There are several makers around town where you can try and buy straight from the source.

It’s also a hub for the 1650-sq-km Parc Naturel Régional du Luberon (www.parcduluberon.fr), a regional nature park and an official Unesco Biosphere Reserve, criss-crossed by hiking trails.

