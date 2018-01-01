Welcome to Briançon

Briançon's Cité Vauban (walled old town), perched high on a hill, is straight out of a fairy tale, with sweeping views of nearby Vauban fortifications and the snowcapped Écrins peaks. The Italian vibe is no coincidence – Italy is just (a dizzying) 20km away. Briançon is proud of its 300 sunny days a year.

