Welcome to Briançon
No matter whether you come by bus or car, it feels like a long, long way to Briançon – but it’s worth every horn-tooting, head-spinning, glacier-gawping minute. The road from Grenoble is pure drama, and not just because of the scenery. The locals adopt a nonchalant attitude to driving, the general consensus being: overtaking on hairpin bends, pas de problème! But brave it behind the wheel and you’ll be richly rewarded with views of thundering falls, sheer cliffs and jagged peaks razoring above thick larch forests as you drive from Isère into the sunny and distinctly southern Hautes-Alpes département.
Top experiences in Briançon
Amazing hotels and hostels
