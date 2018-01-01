Welcome to Mana
Fence or no fence, the beaches are (mostly) open to all. Walking around the island isn’t really an option because of rocky points on the coast, but there are a couple of 20-minute hikes to Sunset Beach and to a lookout. There’s plenty of fish-gawking to be had anywhere off the beach, and decent coral off Sunset. Check out the south-beach pier for a night snorkel; the fish go into a frenzy under the wharf lights.
Your Fiji vacation just got better with a trip to Mana Island! First you'll board a luxury catamaran and cruise through the beautiful Mamanuca Islands on your way to Mana Island. The catamaran will meander through crystal waters of the lagoon to the beach; from there the day is yours! Take advantage of Mana Island Resort's amenities - grab an umbrella drink (not included) and find a spot by the pool or under a shady palm on one of Mana's secluded beaches. You'll also be treated to a delicious barbecue-style lunch! In the lagoon, you can swim, snorkel and enjoy a host of water activities (at an additional cost) including jetsking, waterskiing, parasailing and wakeboarding. There are also optional snorkeling and fishing tours available and if you can hunker down in a semi-submersible vessel for a Subsea Adventure and explore the island's coral reef. See an amazing array of colorful marine life and fascinating coral gardens from the vantage of this unique vessel.
If you are staying at a hotel on Denarau Island we will pick you up and drop you off at no charge. If you are staying a little further afield we offer a pick up and drop off from your hotel at small charge per person.Departing from Port Denarau, you'll first head to Mana sand island to enjoy swimming and snorkeling around this beautiful island. After exploring this area, you’ll head to a stunning deep sea cove at Monu Island. After lots of fun in the water at Monu Island you head to Modriki Island for an authentic Fijian Lovo lunch, a tour of the island and more swimming, snorkeling and relaxation. Your lunch, drinks and activities are all inclusive. With a guaranteed awesome day out in the beautiful Mamanuca Islands, you can come away feeling as if you have just experienced the real Fiji.
Explore idyllic waters, cross coral reefs and enter blue lagoons as we meander through the islands. Your crew will provide an informative commentary, pointing out the different islands as you cruise by and drop off and pick up resort guests on the way.Explore the beautiful Mamanuca Islands at length and see all the main resorts. You will cruise to South Sea Island and Bounty Island then arrive at Beachcomber where you will spend three hours ashore and enjoy a tasty lunch. A dip in the sea or laze on the beach should also be on the cards. Re-board at 1pm to continue your exploration of the islands passing Mana, Castaway, Malolo and Likuliku before arriving back at Denarau.