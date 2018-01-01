Welcome to Mana

The beautiful but literally divided island of Mana is about 90 minutes northwest of Denarau. It’s home to two upmarket resorts – Mana Island Resort and Tadrai – and a couple of hostels next to the village on the southeastern end. A fence, and occasionally a guard, separates the Mana Island Resort bure-bunnies from the dorm-dwellers, and signs throughout the resort warn ‘nonguests’ that they are not welcome. For their part, the budget spots and their restaurants welcome everyone.

