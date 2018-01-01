Welcome to Malololailai

Tranquil Malolo Lailai is, at 2.4 sq km, the second-largest island of the Mamanuca Group: its name means 'Little Malolo'. It has long been popular with yachties, who anchor in the protected lagoon and make use of the facilities at the marina. All three resorts are built on the shores of a beautiful, but extremely tidal, lagoon. The beach outside Musket Cove Island Resort is the most affected by these tides; Lomani Island Resort cops it the least.

