Welcome to Castleton

Guarding the entrance to the forbidding Winnats Pass gorge, charming Castleton is a magnet on summer weekends for Midlands visitors – come midweek if you want to enjoy the sights in relative peace and quiet. The village's streets are lined with leaning stone houses, with walking trails criss-crossing the surrounding hills. A wonderfully atmospheric castle crowns the ridge above, and the bedrock below is riddled with fascinating caves.