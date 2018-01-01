Welcome to Buxton
Today, visitors are drawn here by the flamboyant Regency architecture and the natural wonders of the surrounding countryside. Tuesdays and Saturdays are market days, bringing colour to the grey limestone marketplace.
Top experiences in Buxton
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Buxton activities
5-Day Heart of England Tour from London: North Wales, Stratford-upon-Avon, Buxton and York
Back in the 16th century, none of the inhabitants of Stratford-upon-Avon thought that their sleepy village would one day become one of the most important tourist attractions in the UK, but William Shakespeare, who was born there, certainly changed that. This famous town is the first stop of your 5-day tour from London to the heart of England. You’ll also visit Shrewsbury, where you’ll stay for two nights and York where you will spend two further nights in a 3-star guesthouse or 3-star hotel.On your second day, visit Wales and the beautiful castle of Conwy. Continue through Snowdonia National Park, home to the highest mountain in Wales, and then visit the small spa village of Trefriw plus Llanberis, a favorite destination for lovers of the great outdoord.Continue through the Peak District, a region of stunning landscapes, where you'll visit the small town of Buxton, and then head to Chatsworth House. Spend your final evening in the beautiful city of York. Explore its quaint cobblestone streets and see its magnificent monastery (St Mary's Abbey), and, of course, York Minster. Finally, stop in historic Cambridge on your way back to London. Please note: breakfast is included in your accommodation and you'll have enough free time to enjoy lunch and dinner independently at your own expense.
Best of England and Wales 9 day (Small Group) tour from London
Begin the journey south west through the South Downs National Park to Winchester. Then continue through the New Forest to Corfe Castle*. Next, we visit Lulworth Cove. Remember to bring comfortable shoes so you can enjoy a coastal walk. Our overnight stop is Exmouth. After a leisurely start, we will journey to Dartmoor National Park. Look out for the famous Dartmoor ponies! We’ll make a stop at the famous Clapper Bridge at Postbridge for pictures! We’ll enjoy a lunch stop in the market town of Tavistock. The old streets radiate from Bedford Square and offer shops for every taste and need. Your day will continue through Bodmin Moor, one of Cornwall’s designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as we make our way to the coastal town of Falmouth, where we’ll spend the next 2 nights. Today we make our way to Mousehole where you’ll have a chance to explore this beautiful little fishing village. We then continue to Porthcurno and the Minack Theatre*. We’ll then continue west to Land’s End, England’s most westerly point. Our final stop of the day is in St Ives, before we return to Falmouth. This morning we make our way to Port Isaac, the filming location for Doc Martin. Next, we visit Tintagel, legendary birthplace of King Arthur. Then it’s on to Boscastle for lunch, home to an unspoiled harbour village. We continue to Ilfracombe for more coastal views. Our overnight stop is Bristol**. This bustling city is a perfect overnight stop with numerous restaurants and bars to enjoy in the evening. Day five takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. After a second evening in York, we’ll head south to Newark-on-Trent, which you’ll have ample time to explore. We’ll continue south to Cambridge, a famous University city. You can even enjoy an iconic punt down the River Cam, and view the University buildings from the river. We then return to London.
England Wales Skye and Scottish Highlands 8 day (Small Group) tour from London
Day one takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. You’ll say goodbye to York, and meet your new travel companions and driver-guide as we make our way north to stop at the market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the centre of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* or explore the town of Alnwick itself. We continue up the East Coast before we reach the city of Edinburgh. You’ll have an evening in Edinburgh to enjoy the city before you begin your journey north. We journey through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, offering stunning views of the UK’s largest expanse of fresh water. We will cross the brooding expanse of Rannoch Moor and journey through Glen Coe where you will learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the weeping waterfalls that inhabit this incredible glen. We will also enjoy a stop at Eilean Donan*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle. Then it’s time to cross the bridge to Skye for your overnight stop. Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the Trotternish Peninsula, Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, the Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, before heading back to your accommodation for a second evening. You’ll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You can tour Urquhart Castle then hop on a Jacobite Cruise to Nessie spot on the loch itself. Our next stop is at Culloden Battlefield. We’ll then continue south to Pitlochry; a pretty town perched next to the River Tummel, before returning to Edinburgh.
England and Wales Experience 5 day (Small Group)
Day 1Our tour begins by journeying from London back in time to The Cotswolds. First we visit Cirencester, the largest town in the Cotswold District. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Cars no longer cross the bridge, so it’s perfect for a stroll across to enjoy the stunning views. Our overnight stop is the English city of Chester. Here you can walk the Roman walls to get your bearings and a bird’s-eye view of the city, it takes about an hour to complete the full route, however, there are loads of stopping points and distractions such as Roman ruins, Chester Cathedral and the River Dee to admire along the way. Day 2We’ll have a leisurely start, allowing you to spend the morning in Chester. We’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes; we’re here to enjoy the peaks, waterfalls, lakes and historic villages. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester for a second night.Day 3Our third day is all about The Peak District National Park, known for its stunning views and small market towns. We’ll be stopping in the town of Buxton, the highest elevated market town in England! We’ll then make our way to Bakewell, famous for Bakewell pudding. Another highlight of Bakewell is the lavish stately home of Chatsworth House, set in idyllic gardens, there’s plenty to explore inside and out. We’ll spend our third evening in York, which has been named the most haunted city in Europe, but don’t worry our guide will get you safely to your accommodation for the night.Day 4You have the whole day to explore York, an ancient walled city founded by the Romans. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, a 13th century Gothic Cathedral, or the Shambles, made up of pretty cobbled streets and old-fashioned shops. We’d love you to join us on a guided walking tour of the city, but the day is free for you to do as you please! *Optional Extra Subject to Availability. Day 5After an evening in York, we’ll head south to Newark-on-Trent, a town which stands on the River Trent and has one of the finest Georgian market squares in England. It’s also home to Newark Castle & Gardens, which you’ll have ample time to explore. We’ll continue south to Cambridge, a leafy University city with colleges, chapels, churches and courtyards to discover. You can even enjoy an iconic punt down the River Cam, and view the stunning University buildings from the river if you choose to. We’ll then have to say goodbye and return to central London*.*If you would like to finish the tour in Edinburgh this may be possible on request, please contact us for details