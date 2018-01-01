England and Wales Experience 5 day (Small Group)

Day 1Our tour begins by journeying from London back in time to The Cotswolds. First we visit Cirencester, the largest town in the Cotswold District. We will also visit some of the smaller Cotswold villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Cars no longer cross the bridge, so it’s perfect for a stroll across to enjoy the stunning views. Our overnight stop is the English city of Chester. Here you can walk the Roman walls to get your bearings and a bird’s-eye view of the city, it takes about an hour to complete the full route, however, there are loads of stopping points and distractions such as Roman ruins, Chester Cathedral and the River Dee to admire along the way. Day 2We’ll have a leisurely start, allowing you to spend the morning in Chester. We’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes; we’re here to enjoy the peaks, waterfalls, lakes and historic villages. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester for a second night.Day 3Our third day is all about The Peak District National Park, known for its stunning views and small market towns. We’ll be stopping in the town of Buxton, the highest elevated market town in England! We’ll then make our way to Bakewell, famous for Bakewell pudding. Another highlight of Bakewell is the lavish stately home of Chatsworth House, set in idyllic gardens, there’s plenty to explore inside and out. We’ll spend our third evening in York, which has been named the most haunted city in Europe, but don’t worry our guide will get you safely to your accommodation for the night.Day 4You have the whole day to explore York, an ancient walled city founded by the Romans. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, a 13th century Gothic Cathedral, or the Shambles, made up of pretty cobbled streets and old-fashioned shops. We’d love you to join us on a guided walking tour of the city, but the day is free for you to do as you please! *Optional Extra Subject to Availability. Day 5After an evening in York, we’ll head south to Newark-on-Trent, a town which stands on the River Trent and has one of the finest Georgian market squares in England. It’s also home to Newark Castle & Gardens, which you’ll have ample time to explore. We’ll continue south to Cambridge, a leafy University city with colleges, chapels, churches and courtyards to discover. You can even enjoy an iconic punt down the River Cam, and view the stunning University buildings from the river if you choose to. We’ll then have to say goodbye and return to central London*.*If you would like to finish the tour in Edinburgh this may be possible on request, please contact us for details