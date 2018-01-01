Welcome to Shrewsbury
A delightful jumble of winding medieval streets and timbered Tudor houses leaning at precarious angles, Shrewsbury was a crucial front in the conflict between the English and the Welsh in medieval days. Even today, the road bridge running east towards London is known as the English Bridge to mark it out from the Welsh Bridge leading northwest towards Holyhead. Shrewsbury is also the birthplace of Charles Darwin (1809–82).
The pronunciation of the town's name has long been a hot topic. In 2015, a charity debate hosted by University Centre Shrewsbury declared 'shroos-bree' (rhyming with 'grew') the winner over the posher 'shrows-bree' (rhyming with 'grow'), as did a survey by the Shropshire Star, though you'll still hear both pronunciations in the town and across British media.
Top experiences in Shrewsbury
