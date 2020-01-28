East Cornwall

Hugging the edge of the Devon border, the stark, barren expanse of Bodmin Moor dominates East Cornwall and is the county’s wildest and weirdest landscape. Pockmarked by bogs and treeless heaths, Cornwall’s ‘roof’ is well worth taking the time to explore: lofty peaks loom on the horizon, stone circles are scattered across the hills, and ancient churches nestle at the foot of granite tors.

It’s also home to Cornwall’s highest peak, Brown Willy (420m), as well as the infamous Beast of Bodmin Moor, a black catlike creature that’s been seen for many years but has still not been conclusively captured on camera.

You’re unlikely to spy the legendary cat, but on the upside you most likely won’t spot many other tourists: Bodmin Moor is an under-explored corner of Cornwall that’s unjustly skipped by most visitors.

Explore East Cornwall

  • Lanhydrock

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

    Pencarrow House

    Belonging to the well-to-do Molesworth-St Aubyn family, this wonderful Georgian manor was remodelled in the late 18th century in the best Palladian…

    Cabilla & Redrice Woods

    While most people head for the better-known woodlands of Cardinham, there's actually another wonderful patch of forest near Bodmin, much older and much…

    Cardinham Woods

    Just outside Bodmin, this large public forest is a great spot for a woody wander, and also has a network of mountain-bike trails if you're feeling more…

    Charlotte Dymond Courtroom Experience

    Located inside the Shire Hall, Bodmin's old county courtrooms house an exhibition retelling the story of Charlotte Dymond, a local girl who was found…

    Bodmin Jail

    Once the county's main prison, this forbidding place is now notorious for the numerous ghosts said to haunt it. Though much of the original jail has…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Cornwall.

  • See

