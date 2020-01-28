This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
East Cornwall
Hugging the edge of the Devon border, the stark, barren expanse of Bodmin Moor dominates East Cornwall and is the county’s wildest and weirdest landscape. Pockmarked by bogs and treeless heaths, Cornwall’s ‘roof’ is well worth taking the time to explore: lofty peaks loom on the horizon, stone circles are scattered across the hills, and ancient churches nestle at the foot of granite tors.
It’s also home to Cornwall’s highest peak, Brown Willy (420m), as well as the infamous Beast of Bodmin Moor, a black catlike creature that’s been seen for many years but has still not been conclusively captured on camera.
You’re unlikely to spy the legendary cat, but on the upside you most likely won’t spot many other tourists: Bodmin Moor is an under-explored corner of Cornwall that’s unjustly skipped by most visitors.
Explore East Cornwall
- Lanhydrock
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
- PPencarrow House
Belonging to the well-to-do Molesworth-St Aubyn family, this wonderful Georgian manor was remodelled in the late 18th century in the best Palladian…
- CCabilla & Redrice Woods
While most people head for the better-known woodlands of Cardinham, there's actually another wonderful patch of forest near Bodmin, much older and much…
- CCardinham Woods
Just outside Bodmin, this large public forest is a great spot for a woody wander, and also has a network of mountain-bike trails if you're feeling more…
- CCharlotte Dymond Courtroom Experience
Located inside the Shire Hall, Bodmin's old county courtrooms house an exhibition retelling the story of Charlotte Dymond, a local girl who was found…
- BBodmin Jail
Once the county's main prison, this forbidding place is now notorious for the numerous ghosts said to haunt it. Though much of the original jail has…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout East Cornwall.
See
Lanhydrock
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
See
Pencarrow House
Belonging to the well-to-do Molesworth-St Aubyn family, this wonderful Georgian manor was remodelled in the late 18th century in the best Palladian…
See
Cabilla & Redrice Woods
While most people head for the better-known woodlands of Cardinham, there's actually another wonderful patch of forest near Bodmin, much older and much…
See
Cardinham Woods
Just outside Bodmin, this large public forest is a great spot for a woody wander, and also has a network of mountain-bike trails if you're feeling more…
See
Charlotte Dymond Courtroom Experience
Located inside the Shire Hall, Bodmin's old county courtrooms house an exhibition retelling the story of Charlotte Dymond, a local girl who was found…
See
Bodmin Jail
Once the county's main prison, this forbidding place is now notorious for the numerous ghosts said to haunt it. Though much of the original jail has…