Hugging the edge of the Devon border, the stark, barren expanse of Bodmin Moor dominates East Cornwall and is the county’s wildest and weirdest landscape. Pockmarked by bogs and treeless heaths, Cornwall’s ‘roof’ is well worth taking the time to explore: lofty peaks loom on the horizon, stone circles are scattered across the hills, and ancient churches nestle at the foot of granite tors.

It’s also home to Cornwall’s highest peak, Brown Willy (420m), as well as the infamous Beast of Bodmin Moor, a black catlike creature that’s been seen for many years but has still not been conclusively captured on camera.

You’re unlikely to spy the legendary cat, but on the upside you most likely won’t spot many other tourists: Bodmin Moor is an under-explored corner of Cornwall that’s unjustly skipped by most visitors.