Confusingly, the town of Windermere is split in two: Bowness-on-Windermere (usually shortened to Bowness) sits on the lake's eastern shore, while Windermere Town is actually 1.5 miles inland, at the top of a steep hill called Lake Road.
Accommodation (and parking) can be hard to come by during holidays and busy periods, so plan accordingly.
The Lake District is renowned for being the most beautiful corner of England and this full-day tour introduces you to just that; a magnificent scenery of mountains, valleys and lakes from the south to the north. The tour includes a lake cruise, a visit to the 4,000-year-old Castlerigg Stone Circle, set high on the fells and time in Keswick for lunch. From within the circle, you will get picture-perfect views of some of the Lake District’s highest peaks. You will travel over the famous Kirkstone and Honister passes whilst enjoying some spectacular mountain scenery. From beautiful valleys to waterfalls and traditional Lakeland villages, there will be plenty of stops for admiring the views and taking photographs. The tour highlights also include lakes and sights such as Kirkstone Pass - Lakeland's highest mountain pass, Ashness Bridge and Surprise View, Borrowdale, Honister Mountain Pass, Buttermere Valley, Thirlmere, Grasmere, Rydal and Ambleside. Your lunch stop will be in the market town of Keswick, where you can try a typical pub lunch, or seek out a charming restaurant. You will also get the chance to stretch your legs at either the magnificent lake of Derwent water or Ullswater, where you can enjoy a cruise and see the Lake District from the tranquility of the Lake.
Take in the striking mountains and western fells of the Lake District on this guided full-day adventure. Travel steep roads through the Hardknott and Wrynose Passes, and take a ride on the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway before seeing Wastwater Lake and historic Muncaster Castle's gardens. Depart from Windermere, driving through the majestic Great Langdale Valley toward the mountain passes of Wrynose and Hardknott - 2 of the steepest roads in England. Following the line of an old Roman road (the tenth highway). The journey from Langdale take you to Wastwater, the deepest lake in England overlooked by its highest mountain, Scafell Pike in the background. The area features "Britain's Favourite View," it captures the lake surrounded by the sheer, rugged slopes of the Wastwater Screes. Arriving in Eskdale we stop for lunch at a pub with a light lunch menu, before boarding the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway. Affectionately dubbed La’al Ratty, the heritage line takes you through enchanting, ancient woodlands down the valley. After your charming train ride, continue your tour to Muncaster Castle, here entrance to the grounds and Garden is included. The time here varies dependant on the day but you will have time to explore some of the extensive Gardens and view the Valley of which the Castle overlooks. On the way back to Windermere, pass through the beautiful Yewdale Valley as a picturesque end to your tour.
Surround yourself with the scenery that inspired Beatrix Potter's enchanting tales during a half-day tour in the Lake District National Park. This tour gives you the chance to visit the author's home, and explore the medieval Hawkshead and scenic Tarn Hows. The tour starts as we make our way to Hill Top, the 17th-century home that Beatrix Potter used as an artistic retreat. Stroll through the colourful garden, home to various flowers, vegetables and herbs. A tour of the old 17th-century farmhouse is included, then you can browse the goods in the shop or if you wish The House and Gardens remain as it was when Beatrix Potter herself lived there. Your next destination is the nearby medieval township of Hawkshead, which was originally owned by the monks of Furness Abbey until the 12th century. Spend time exploring the ancient charms of the village, including the 14th-century Hawkshead Parish Church and the grammar school where poet William Wordsworth was educated Later, head to Tarn Hows, a picturesque area of the Lake District National Park that was once owned by Beatrix Potter. Learn about the challenges the author faced in purchasing it in an attempt to preserve it from development, and how it became part of England's National Trust. The afternoon concludes with a cruise down England’s largest lake, Windermere, offering unrivalled views towards the mountains. Please note: Hill Top house is not open on Fridays outside of June, July & August.
Meet your guide at Windermere Tourist Information Center, and board your coach for your day of sightseeing around the Lake District. As you travel, listen to your guide talking about the scenic region and its many natural landmarks. Open space and a lack of pollution mean that the area is popular with lovers of the great outdoors, and hikers are as much of a feature of the landscape as its photogenic meres and mountains.Travel around Lake Windermere, the most famous body of water in the Lake District, and then stop to stretch your legs in the charming village of Ambleside with its rural pubs and independent shops. Have your camera at hand for impressive lakeside shots at Rydal Water, and continue to Grasmere, a tiny village of limestone cottages framed by slate quarries and rolling green hills.Drink in the beauty of Thirlmere, and hear how the reservoir provides water for most people living in the county of Cumbria. Admire the timeless views that characterize Borrowdale Valley and gaze out at Bassenthwaite Lake, one of the largest in the Lake District. Travel along Honister Pass, a tiny road that snakes around the mountains, and visit Buttermere village with its namesake lake.After traveling through Newlands Valley to see Crummock Water, stop in the Cumbrian capital of Keswick for a leisurely lunch (own expense). Enjoy some free time for a look around the town, and then meet back up with your guide to continue exploring more Lakeland villages and beauty spots.Stretch your legs on a stroll around Castlerigg Stone Circle and learn about its history that dates back to Megalithic times. Pass along Kirkstone Pass to see your last two lakes — Ullswater and Brothers Water — and then return to the start point in Windermere to finish your tour.
Your 3-day discovery tour of the Lake District highlights begins at the charming 4-star Lindeth Howe Country House Hotel, that used to be owned by the beloved children's author Beatrix Potter. The hotel's logo is actually in her handwriting.On Day 2 you will join the full-day Ten Lakes Spectacular tour to Ullswater, Borrowdale, Buttermere and Beyond tour which covers Ten Lakes, three mountain passes and a lake cruise, a beautiful waterfall, Castlerigg Stone Circle and the ancient township of Keswick for lunch.Certainly the most comprehensive, popular and satisfying tour in the Lake District, visiting central, north, north-west and north-east parts of Cumbria with so many stops for photographs and time to take in the breath-taking scenery.At the end of the tour you will have a departure transfer back to your hotel or Windermere train station.
