Welcome to Wasdale
Carving its way for 5 miles from the Cumbrian coast, the craggy, wind-lashed valley of Wasdale is where the Lake District scenery takes a turn for the wild. Ground out by a long-extinct glacier, the valley is home to the Lake District's highest and wildest peaks, as well as the steely grey expanse of Wastwater, England's deepest and coldest lake.
Wasdale's fells are an irresistible draw for hikers, especially those looking to conquer England's tallest mountain, Scafell Pike (978m).