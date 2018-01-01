Welcome to Grasmere
Lake District National Park Ten Lakes Day Tour from Windermere
The Lake District is renowned for being the most beautiful corner of England and this full-day tour introduces you to just that; a magnificent scenery of mountains, valleys and lakes from the south to the north. The tour includes a lake cruise, a visit to the 4,000-year-old Castlerigg Stone Circle, set high on the fells and time in Keswick for lunch. From within the circle, you will get picture-perfect views of some of the Lake District’s highest peaks. You will travel over the famous Kirkstone and Honister passes whilst enjoying some spectacular mountain scenery. From beautiful valleys to waterfalls and traditional Lakeland villages, there will be plenty of stops for admiring the views and taking photographs. The tour highlights also include lakes and sights such as Kirkstone Pass - Lakeland's highest mountain pass, Ashness Bridge and Surprise View, Borrowdale, Honister Mountain Pass, Buttermere Valley, Thirlmere, Grasmere, Rydal and Ambleside. Your lunch stop will be in the market town of Keswick, where you can try a typical pub lunch, or seek out a charming restaurant. You will also get the chance to stretch your legs at either the magnificent lake of Derwent water or Ullswater, where you can enjoy a cruise and see the Lake District from the tranquility of the Lake.
England's Lake District Winter Tour from Windermere
Meet your guide at Windermere Tourist Information Center, and board your coach for your day of sightseeing around the Lake District. As you travel, listen to your guide talking about the scenic region and its many natural landmarks. Open space and a lack of pollution mean that the area is popular with lovers of the great outdoors, and hikers are as much of a feature of the landscape as its photogenic meres and mountains.Travel around Lake Windermere, the most famous body of water in the Lake District, and then stop to stretch your legs in the charming village of Ambleside with its rural pubs and independent shops. Have your camera at hand for impressive lakeside shots at Rydal Water, and continue to Grasmere, a tiny village of limestone cottages framed by slate quarries and rolling green hills.Drink in the beauty of Thirlmere, and hear how the reservoir provides water for most people living in the county of Cumbria. Admire the timeless views that characterize Borrowdale Valley and gaze out at Bassenthwaite Lake, one of the largest in the Lake District. Travel along Honister Pass, a tiny road that snakes around the mountains, and visit Buttermere village with its namesake lake.After traveling through Newlands Valley to see Crummock Water, stop in the Cumbrian capital of Keswick for a leisurely lunch (own expense). Enjoy some free time for a look around the town, and then meet back up with your guide to continue exploring more Lakeland villages and beauty spots.Stretch your legs on a stroll around Castlerigg Stone Circle and learn about its history that dates back to Megalithic times. Pass along Kirkstone Pass to see your last two lakes — Ullswater and Brothers Water — and then return to the start point in Windermere to finish your tour.
3-Day Lake District Explorer Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
Here you will find the mountains and picturesque villages that inspired authors such as Beatrix Potter and offer the perfect setting to relax. With the group size not exceeding 16 people you are assured of a high level of attention from your expert guide as well as the intimate atmosphere only a small group can provide.You will experience the stunning scenery of the Scottish Borders and visit popular towns North and South of the border before arriving at the Lake District National Park. Your base in the English Lake District is the picturesque market town of Keswick, where you will stay in a charming B&B for two nights. From here you will visit beauty spots such as Ullswater, Lake Windermere and the village of Grasmere, described by poet William Wordsworth as 'the loveliest spot that man hath found'. There is also ample free time to relax and explore this beautiful region at your leisure.
Full Day Lake Explorer Tour from Windermere
If you have time for only one tour then this is the most varied and complete exploration of the Lake District possible on a one day tour withhigh mountain passes, stone circles, spectacular waterfalls and ten lakes - a tour to remember!Never ones to follow a crowd we make sure the Lake District Explorer is full of unique and special moments such as walking amongst ‘Wordsworth’s daffodils’ or standing below Aira Force. Our local driver guides add that extra somethiing to make your tour unique to you with a flexible itinerary that takes account of local conditions.We do not ignore the deservedly popular beauty spots such as ‘surprise view’ and Grasmere but mix this up with hidden gems that will take your breath away.Refreshment stops on this tour are equally special and we offer you a chance to experience a true ‘taste of Lakeland’ whether it is homemade ice cream or traditional Herdwick lamb stew – did we mention the best homemade scones and cakes in the Lake District?. On market days and when group size dictates we may stop at the market town of Keswick for lunch. Lunch is not included in the tour fee but wherever we go it is available at excellent value for money!This tour gets off the beaten track on a breathtakingly beautiful drive that clings to the lake shoreline of Buttermere and Crummock Water.More lakes, Grasmere, gingerbread and the option of a cruise on Lake Windermere finish a remarkable day out.To get the most out of this tour it helps if you can walk on uneven ground for 15- 20 minutes; please do not wear high heels and it's recommended to bring a windproof jacket.
Private Tour: Lake District Day Trip
Meet your driver-guide at a prearranged location in Ambleside, Bowness, Windermere, Grasmere, Keswick or Oxenholme, then hop inside your private, executive vehicle. Gaze out of the window as you coast along the country roads toward the region’s most famous lakes. As you travel, listen to your driver-guide talk about the area and its many natural landmarks, from photogenic meres to misty mountains.Depending on your original start point, you may make your first stop at Windermere, the largest of the Lake District’s waterways. Look out over the rippling waters and drink in sweeping panoramas of the surrounding hills and mountains.Next, maybe make for Ullswater Lake, which is consistently cited as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. You might then continue to Derwentwater, which is most famous for the viewpoint from Friar’s Crag promontory.Then, be astounded by the beauty of Buttermere Valley, a lesser-visited area that boasts a string of gorgeous lakes. It is also home to Scale Force, the highest waterfall in the Lake District. As this is a private tour, how long you spend at each lake is up to you. Should you wish, you’ll also have the opportunity to take a cruise on one of the lakes (own expense).When hunger strikes, stop for lunch (own expense) in Grasmere village or the market town of Keswick. After which, enjoy free time to explore and perhaps buy souvenirs from local stores such as Sarah Nelson’s Grasmere Gingerbread Shop.Throughout your tour, you’ll travel over some of Britain’s highest mountain passes, including the renowned Honister Mountain Pass, a scenic drive that connects Buttermere Valley with Borrowdale Valley.After around eight hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your original start point.
High Adventure Day Tour from Keswick
Your tour will depart from Keswick and will head into the western swathes of the Lake District. On route you will drive alongside the beautiful Thirlmere, Grasmere and Rydal Water before driving through the little town of Ambleside. As you drive through Ambleside you will be able to see the Bridge House, which stands over Stock Beck and has been around since the 17th century. From Ambleside you will travel through the Langdale Valley, a favourite of rock climbers and walkers, as your guide shares information about the region and its culture. Ascend both the steep Wrynose and Hardknott Passes and soak up the spectacular views of the remote fells as you trace the narrow, twisting roads through the peaks.Stop briefly at the top of the passes, take the opportunity to marvel at the awe-inspiring views to Upper Eskdale, Scafell and Scafell Pike, England’s highest mountains.Arrive in the Eskdale Valley, and take a memorable ride on the heritage Ravenglass and Eskdale railway, affectionately nicknamed ‘La’al Ratty’ (little railway). Trundle through picturesque woodlands and countryside, and stop for lunch (at own expense) at one of the quaint valley inns.Afterward, continue to Wastwater, a beauty spot once voted as commanding ‘Britain’s favorite view.’ Drink in the panoramas that encompass Wastwater, England’s deepest lake, and the surrounding high screes and mountains, including epic Scafell Pike. Then, stop at 14th-century Muncaster Castle, owned by the Pennington family. Stretch your legs around the castle's gorgeous, 18th-century gardens, famous for their azaleas, camelias and rhododendrons; and admire the castle exterior as you stroll. If you wish, pay a visit to the Hawk and Owl Centre, home to a variety of prize owls and hawks, located in the grounds.Then, relax on your return journey to Keswick, passing the beautiful Loweswater and Crummock water!