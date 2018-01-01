Welcome to Tacuba

Tacuba is a small, pretty mountain outpost known to travelers as the access point for the wilds of Parque Nacional El Imposible. At 680m and atop a one-way road, the lush, green setting mesmerizes first-time visitors, but its isolation is a double-edged sword. Tacuba is known in left-wing political circles as the site of the Americas’ first communist revolution in 1932; today, sustainable tourism appears a more likely long-term hope to lift the town's economic fortunes.