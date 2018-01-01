Welcome to Sonsonate

Sonsonate is a dusty city at the foot of Ruta de las Flores, which many travelers will pass through en route to beaches and volcanoes. There's a slightly rural feel in the jeans and boots of the cattle men, and a few attractive colonial-era buildings. There's not much need to hang about in 'Cincinatti' though, particularly at night, unless you're in town during Semana Santa, when half the province descends.