Private Tour: Cerro Verde National Park Volcanoes

Meet your guide upon hotel pickup and set out by comfortable vehicle from San Salvador. Your day trip takes you to Cerro Verde National Park to explore the stunning landscape for a full day. During the drive, your guide will prepare you for what to expect of El Salvador’s most distinctive natural attractions: the volcano complex of Cerro Verde, Izalco and Santa Ana.Upon arrival in the park, start with a refreshing 45-minute sightseeing tour on foot along densely forested eco-trails to Cerro Verde, an inactive volcano located at an altitude of 6,670 feet (2,035 meters) amid 1,235 acres (500 hectares) of natural landscape. Walk an easy path through the clouds around the crater, and venture inside, where cool temps hover between 53 and 57 degrees Fahrenheit (12 and 18 degrees Celsius). After strolling through a lush habitat that includes a splendid variety of flowers and 17 species of humming birds, emerge for panoramic views of Izalco volcano. Also known as the Lighthouse of the Pacific, the red glow of its lava led boats to reach the Acajutla port for nearly a century and a half. Then take in the sight of Santa Ana volcano, aka Ilamatepec volcano. El Salvador’s highest volcano, it's surrounded by a dwarf forest, low-lying bushes and giant agaves, among other fascinating plants in the unique and misty landscape.Departing Cerro Verde National Park, you’re taken to Coatepeque Lake, formed by the collapse of two volcanic cones inside a crater. Relax along the lovely shore and enjoy lunch (own expense) at one of the lakeside restaurants, which your guide can recommend. If you'd like, take an optional boat ride on the lake or choose from a variety of additional activities such as paragliding, waterskiing and jet skiing (each at own expense) before returning to San Salvador, with drop-off at your hotel.