Full-Day Food and Culture Tour from Tegucigalpa
After pickup at your hotel in Tegucigalpa, travel 20 miles (35 km) by air-conditioned van to the town of Sabanagrande for a typical breakfast followed by a short guided walk through the cobblestone streets and central square of the town. At the town's pavilions, savor Honduran rosquillas which are buttery, cheesy crackers made fresh daily.Then journey to San Buenaventura and pause for a cup of coffee or an artisanal ice cream before heading to Ojojona,about 10 minutes away, to taste more traditional food including soups, yuca, pupusas (stuffed cornmeal patties cooked on a griddle), and grilled meat. A short guided walk around town reveals the architecture, churches, and pottery and wood craft shops of Ojojona.The journey continues to Santa Ana to taste more regional dishes, including tamales and a corn-based beverage called atol, before returning to your hotel in Tegucigalpa. Food and beverages are not included in the price of this tour.
Private Tour: Cerro Verde National Park Volcanoes
Meet your guide upon hotel pickup and set out by comfortable vehicle from San Salvador. Your day trip takes you to Cerro Verde National Park to explore the stunning landscape for a full day. During the drive, your guide will prepare you for what to expect of El Salvador’s most distinctive natural attractions: the volcano complex of Cerro Verde, Izalco and Santa Ana.Upon arrival in the park, start with a refreshing 45-minute sightseeing tour on foot along densely forested eco-trails to Cerro Verde, an inactive volcano located at an altitude of 6,670 feet (2,035 meters) amid 1,235 acres (500 hectares) of natural landscape. Walk an easy path through the clouds around the crater, and venture inside, where cool temps hover between 53 and 57 degrees Fahrenheit (12 and 18 degrees Celsius). After strolling through a lush habitat that includes a splendid variety of flowers and 17 species of humming birds, emerge for panoramic views of Izalco volcano. Also known as the Lighthouse of the Pacific, the red glow of its lava led boats to reach the Acajutla port for nearly a century and a half. Then take in the sight of Santa Ana volcano, aka Ilamatepec volcano. El Salvador’s highest volcano, it's surrounded by a dwarf forest, low-lying bushes and giant agaves, among other fascinating plants in the unique and misty landscape.Departing Cerro Verde National Park, you’re taken to Coatepeque Lake, formed by the collapse of two volcanic cones inside a crater. Relax along the lovely shore and enjoy lunch (own expense) at one of the lakeside restaurants, which your guide can recommend. If you'd like, take an optional boat ride on the lake or choose from a variety of additional activities such as paragliding, waterskiing and jet skiing (each at own expense) before returning to San Salvador, with drop-off at your hotel.
Hike to Santa Ana (Ilamatepec) Volcano
We started by going to the Los Volcanes Complex National Park. Located 63 km from San Salvador, this trip from San Salvador takes an hour and fifteen minutes The trek begins from El Cerro Verde, an inactive volcano located at an altitude of 2,035 m and a length of 500 hectares, with a very pleasant temperature, where there are beautiful trails through misty forests or cold zone vegetation. The flora there is exuberant, always green due to the high humidity of the soil and the air, product of constant fog and frequent rains. At 11:00 a.m. we will begin the journey towards the highest volcano in El Salvador, the Volcano of Santa Ana or Ilamatepec. After two hours we arrived at the crater of great dimensions and an indescribable beauty. We will have an impressive view of Lake Coatepeque, Izalco volcano, Cerro Verde volcano and the Pacific Ocean; if weather conditions allow. This volcano made its last eruption on October 1, 2005, throwing ashes over several kilometers around. It is currently in stable condition. The challenge for some seems difficult, but the satisfaction of having achieved it is an experience without equal Call now and live the adventure and nature from a perspective that only offers El Salvador, in this journey safely!
Mayan Route Tour from San Salvador
In this day-trip, you will be picked up from your hotel in San Salvador at approximately 8:30am and will head towards Santa Ana.You will visit Joya de Ceren, a Mayan village declared a cultural heritage of humanity in 1993 by UNESCO and considered to be the "Pompeii of America”. There, you will also visit the ruins of the ceremonial center of San Andres and its museum. Afterwards, you will head to the archaeological park Tazumal where the most impressive Mayan pyramid of El Salvador is located. From there you will see beautiful panoramic views of Lake Coatepeque. Lastly, you will visit the historic downtown Santa Ana where you will have the opportunity to enjoy the architecture of the neo-gothic cathedral and its theater. At around 5:30pm you will be dropped off at your hotel in San Salvador.
Volcanos Tour- Coatepeque Lake
The tour will start at 7:30 a.m leaving San Salvador. The first destination to visit will be the green hill where they will make tours through the viewpoints to enjoy the vegetation and then climb the crater of the volcano of Santa Ana. Afterwards, they will have lunch in Palm Trees Restaurant or La Pampa Argentina, in Coatepeque Lake, you can make an optional tour for those who wish to take a boat ride on the banks of Coatepeque Lake, also will have free time so they can know better destinations until the return to San Salvador at 5 p.m.
Day Trip to Santa Ana and Visit to Archaeological Sites
The tour will depart from San Salvador at 7:00 am. The first visit will be to the archaeological site Joya de Cerén that shows the way of life of the Mayas and the houses of the settlers. Then you will go to the archaeological site San Andrés, which was a residential area of the rulers and Mayan political-ceremonial center.After that, the lunch will be enjoyed in a local restaurant in Santa Ana and in the afternoon you will visit the archaeological site Tazumal which is comprised of pyramids and Mayan centers.In addition, you will visit the Theater, Cathedral and Central Park of the City of Santa Ana.