In 1932 this region witnessed the horrible Peasant Massacre, when mostly Nahuatl coffee farmers were slaughtered by government troops for an attempted insurrection and mass protest. The actual number of deaths still varies, but 30,000 people is a close estimate.
Laguna Verde Dune Buggy Adventure
After hotel pickup in San Salvador by private vehicle, enjoy a 90-minute drive into the Apaneca-Ilamatepec mountain range. Begin your dune buggy tour in Apaneca, a town of 8,500 people that boasts narrow streets and colorful houses. Hop in your dune buggy and follow the leader in the first buggy (or the guide, if you upgrade to a guided excursion). Make your way through the lush landscape to Laguna Verde, a gorgeous lagoon with a glassy surface that cleanly reflects the verdant surroundings. Spend about 15 minutes here and take some time to stroll around the lagoon. The next part of the 2.5-hour adventure is the most scenic. Reach the Laguna de las Ninfas, the Lagoon of the Nymphs, named for the abundant water lilies floating on this lagoon, which is set in a volcanic crater. On the way back to Apaneca, ride along the Ruta de las Flores, or Flowers Route, a popular road that stretches between towns. It’s also nicknamed the ‘coffee road’ thanks to the coffee farms and ample amount of coffee beans for sale in nearby towns. Your tour ends with return to your hotel by private vehicle unless you've selected the optional full-day tour (see Itinerary for more details).
Coffee People Culture and Colonial towns The Flowers Route
The Ruta de las Flores is one of the most suitable tourist routes to know the natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth of El Salvador. The itinerary crosses two departments of the west of the country, Sonsonate and Ahuachapan, and five localities: Nahuizalco, Salcoatitan, Juayúa, Apaneca, and Ataco. The normal is to start the Route in San Salvador. To 70 kilometers of the capital of the country, is Nahuizalco, that, in Nahuac language, means 'The four Izalcos', because its population was four times the one of the Izalco neighbor. Nahuizalco, one of the indigenous centers of the area, is famous for its handicrafts and furniture made with tulle and wicker. Another attraction is the night market illuminated exclusively with candles that is celebrated in the center of the town. Following the Sierra high road, we arrive at Salcoatitan ('Ciudad del Quetzalcoatl', in Nahuac). This town, located just over 1,000 meters above sea level, welcomed the first coffee plantations of the country in the mid-nineteenth century. In addition to visiting craft shops similar to those of Nahuizalco, it is worth attending the gastronomic festivals that are celebrated every Sunday. There is also a tourist train that runs through the central park, the newly restored colonial church and the main streets of the city. The next stop on the Ruta de las Flores is Juayúa ('Río de Orquídeas Moradas'). In addition to a celebrated gastronomic festival that takes place every weekend, Juayúa has great natural attractions, such as the waterfall Los Chorros de La Calera (two kilometers from the city). Apaneca ('Rio de Vientos'), with its 1,455 meters above sea level, is the highest city in El Salvador. Famous for the quality of its coffee, which is exported to the whole world, Just five kilometers from Apaneca, you will find Ataco, a small colonial city that lives on coffee growing, textile making and religious imagery and tourism. In the surroundings of the locality there are several viewpoints that allow to contemplate the impressive landscape.All are places of outstanding natural beauty and wealth, can enjoy a pleasant climate, coffee producers villages, fertile lands that show a colorful journey with the mixture of aromas in the area. On weekends you can enjoy the food fairs of different villages that make up this route where you will find exotic and delicious national and international dishes, you can learn many traditions and culture, developing activities such as wicker furniture and crafts, crafts made with Indigo, looms or a delicious coffee
El Salvador Mayan Ruins and Ruta de las Flores Tour
We Pickup in San Salvador, El Tunco and nearby locations. Our pickup time is around 8am. Tazumal is located 70kms away from San Salvador. We take around one hour to do the tour in the Mayan Ruins and the museum. Then we drive one hour to checkout Ataco, in the Ruta de las Flores. Ataco is famous for its murals and authentic lifestyle. Then we drive 30 minutes to visit Juayua, there we hike 20 minutes to soak in the refreshing Waterfalls. We can also have a great cup of coffee in this town. We arrive back to your hotel around 5pm. Bring sunblock, swimsuit, money for lunch and snacks.
Backroads of Central America
Take the road less travelled through Central America with other travellers your own age – so you can be sure to get down with other adventurers that’ll keep up. This is one of our most exciting trips, filled with breathtaking scenery – from tropical rainforests alive with jungle melodies to colonial cities bouncing to a decidedly more human beat. You'll blaze your own path as you discover a region of volcanoes, craters, beaches, and lush forests. Sticking to budget accommodation and public transport will keep costs down and keep you rooted in local life.
Best of Central America
From ancient ruins to active volcanoes, get off the beaten track and discover extraordinary Central America – on a shoestring. Make sure your passport has space because this exciting 33-day trip hits most of Central America, as it covers tropical rainforests, volcanoes, colonial cities, and all the breathtaking scenery in between. Explore Indigenous Mayan villages and soak in the region's incredible culture. Our CEOs will ensure your accommodation and transportation are covered – so you can choose the activities and sights that interest you most – the adventure is yours to choose!