Welcome to Parque Nacional Montecristo

In the northwestern reaches of El Salvador, the forest touches the sky. At the highest point of Parque Nacional Montecristo, the borders of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala converge at a point known as El Trifinio (2418m). Here cloud-forest oaks and laurel trees, some growing to 30m, form a dense canopy impenetrable to sunlight. The forest floor provides a habitat for abundant exotic plant life including mushrooms, lichens and mosses, and tree ferns up to 8m tall. The temperature averages between 10°C (50°F) and 15°C (59°F) and relative humidity hovers at 100%.

