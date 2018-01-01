With three major volcanoes in hiking distance – one prehistoric, one impossibly steep and one recently exhausted – the burning heart of El Salvador is justifiably a highlight for many travelers to the country.

Read More

Active Volcán Izalco is the youngest in the group. Its cone began forming in 1770 from a belching hole of sulfuric smoke and today stands 1910m high. Izalco erupted throughout the 20th century, spewing smoke, boulders and flames and earning its reputation as ‘the lighthouse of the Pacific.’ Today, this bare, perfect cone stands devoid of life in an otherwise fertile land.

Without Izalco’s stark drama but 400m higher, Santa Ana (also known as Ilamatepec) is El Salvador’s third-highest point. Its eruption in October 2005 triggered landslides that killed two coffee pickers and forced the evacuation of thousands. The barren and windy summit affords spectacular views of a steep drop into the crater on one side and Lago de Coatepeque on the other.

Read Less