Welcome to Parque Nacional Los Volcanes
Active Volcán Izalco is the youngest in the group. Its cone began forming in 1770 from a belching hole of sulfuric smoke and today stands 1910m high. Izalco erupted throughout the 20th century, spewing smoke, boulders and flames and earning its reputation as ‘the lighthouse of the Pacific.’ Today, this bare, perfect cone stands devoid of life in an otherwise fertile land.
Without Izalco’s stark drama but 400m higher, Santa Ana (also known as Ilamatepec) is El Salvador’s third-highest point. Its eruption in October 2005 triggered landslides that killed two coffee pickers and forced the evacuation of thousands. The barren and windy summit affords spectacular views of a steep drop into the crater on one side and Lago de Coatepeque on the other.
Your objective on this tour: Climb to the crater of El Salvador’s highest volcano — Santa Ana, also known as Ilamatepec or Mother Hill, 7,822 feet (2,384 meters) above sea level and 2 million years old. This unpredictable volcano located in Cerro Verde National Park, also known as Parque Nacional Los Volcanes, last erupted in 2005. In addition to Santa Ana, other volcanoes located here include Cerro Verde, 1.5 million years old, and Izalco, which first burst lava in 1770.After you're chauffeured from your hotel in the comfort of a private vehicle, relax on the drive west for over an hour to the park. Upon arrival, you can choose to tackle this moderately difficult trek up Santa Ana volcano and navigate tricky sections on your own. (Park staff are available to point out directions to the trail.) Or upgrade to enjoy the convenience of a knowledgeable guide, who will remove guesswork on the trail and enrich your experience with informative commentary on the history and geology of the park. (See full trail description in Itinerary below.)