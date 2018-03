Welcome to Parque Nacional El Imposible

Parque Nacional El Imposible is the largest park in El Salvador and is named for the perilous gorge that claimed the lives of farmers and pack mules transporting coffee to the Pacific port. Decreed a national park in 1989, it sits in the Apaneca Ilamatepec mountain range between 300m and 1450m above sea level, and includes eight rivers that feed the watershed for Barra de Santiago and the mangrove forests along the coast.