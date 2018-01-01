Welcome to Metapán
A new freeway connecting Metapán to La Palma may see more travelers discovering this hot agricultural capital, which makes a charming detour from the wilds of the bigger cities.
Metapán is a comfortable and convenient base for forays into Parque Nacional Montecristo, the country’s most inaccessible and exotic national park. The park is closed from May to November to let the wildlife breed in peace; when it is open you need a 4WD vehicle to get there.
