The beautiful Iglesia San Andres was one of the oldest churches in the country until the 2001 earthquake reduced it to rubble, but it has been rebuilt with a similar appearance.
Laguna Verde Dune Buggy Adventure
After hotel pickup in San Salvador by private vehicle, enjoy a 90-minute drive into the Apaneca-Ilamatepec mountain range. Begin your dune buggy tour in Apaneca, a town of 8,500 people that boasts narrow streets and colorful houses. Hop in your dune buggy and follow the leader in the first buggy (or the guide, if you upgrade to a guided excursion). Make your way through the lush landscape to Laguna Verde, a gorgeous lagoon with a glassy surface that cleanly reflects the verdant surroundings. Spend about 15 minutes here and take some time to stroll around the lagoon. The next part of the 2.5-hour adventure is the most scenic. Reach the Laguna de las Ninfas, the Lagoon of the Nymphs, named for the abundant water lilies floating on this lagoon, which is set in a volcanic crater. On the way back to Apaneca, ride along the Ruta de las Flores, or Flowers Route, a popular road that stretches between towns. It’s also nicknamed the ‘coffee road’ thanks to the coffee farms and ample amount of coffee beans for sale in nearby towns. Your tour ends with return to your hotel by private vehicle unless you've selected the optional full-day tour (see Itinerary for more details).
Coffee People Culture and Colonial towns The Flowers Route
The Ruta de las Flores is one of the most suitable tourist routes to know the natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth of El Salvador. The itinerary crosses two departments of the west of the country, Sonsonate and Ahuachapan, and five localities: Nahuizalco, Salcoatitan, Juayúa, Apaneca, and Ataco. The normal is to start the Route in San Salvador. To 70 kilometers of the capital of the country, is Nahuizalco, that, in Nahuac language, means 'The four Izalcos', because its population was four times the one of the Izalco neighbor. Nahuizalco, one of the indigenous centers of the area, is famous for its handicrafts and furniture made with tulle and wicker. Another attraction is the night market illuminated exclusively with candles that is celebrated in the center of the town. Following the Sierra high road, we arrive at Salcoatitan ('Ciudad del Quetzalcoatl', in Nahuac). This town, located just over 1,000 meters above sea level, welcomed the first coffee plantations of the country in the mid-nineteenth century. In addition to visiting craft shops similar to those of Nahuizalco, it is worth attending the gastronomic festivals that are celebrated every Sunday. There is also a tourist train that runs through the central park, the newly restored colonial church and the main streets of the city. The next stop on the Ruta de las Flores is Juayúa ('Río de Orquídeas Moradas'). In addition to a celebrated gastronomic festival that takes place every weekend, Juayúa has great natural attractions, such as the waterfall Los Chorros de La Calera (two kilometers from the city). Apaneca ('Rio de Vientos'), with its 1,455 meters above sea level, is the highest city in El Salvador. Famous for the quality of its coffee, which is exported to the whole world, Just five kilometers from Apaneca, you will find Ataco, a small colonial city that lives on coffee growing, textile making and religious imagery and tourism. In the surroundings of the locality there are several viewpoints that allow to contemplate the impressive landscape.All are places of outstanding natural beauty and wealth, can enjoy a pleasant climate, coffee producers villages, fertile lands that show a colorful journey with the mixture of aromas in the area. On weekends you can enjoy the food fairs of different villages that make up this route where you will find exotic and delicious national and international dishes, you can learn many traditions and culture, developing activities such as wicker furniture and crafts, crafts made with Indigo, looms or a delicious coffee
Archaeological Site San Andrés and Villages from Flowers Route
The tour will leave San Salvador at 8:00 am the first visit will be to the archaeological site San Andrés, the lunch will be disgusted in the restaurant Celeste Garden or farm the carmen or similar, later in the afternoon will visit the Green Lagoon of Apaneca where You can take the optional boat tours to appreciate the lagoon. Then visit Ataco town which is part of the famous Flowers Route, where you can take walks to know this beautiful place, appreciate the climate, textiles in their workshops of spinning, enjoy national folk music and to taste some tasty dishes.
Apaneca Zipline Adventure
After hotel pickup in San Salvador by s comfortable vehicle, enjoy a 90-minute drive into the Apaneca-Ilamatepec mountain range. Upon arrival at the zipline course in Apaneca — a village in the heart of El Salvador’s rainforest canopy — you'll receive a safety briefing and get fitted into equipment by on-site staff, then take a short uphill walk to the first platform. Approximately 12 ziplines are organized in ascending order of length, reaching 6,500 feet in entirety through the forest. Start off swinging from tree to tree on shorter cables to get accustomed to sitting in your harness and using the brakes, and catch glimpses of toucans and squirrels as you make like Tarzan through the canopy cover. The shorter ziplines done, fly across yawning valleys, spot eagles catching air, and admire views of a coffee plantation below. If you’re visiting in April or May, thousands of white coffee blooms blanket the fields; in January and February, the flowers are supplanted by shiny red berries. If you chose the upgrade to include a personal guide, you'll learn more cool facts about the local geology and cultural history in between zips. After the final zipline, unwind your adrenaline-pumped body with provided refreshments. Your 5-hour tour ends with return to your hotel by a vehicle unless you've selected the optional full-day tour (see Itinerary for more details).
3-Day Adventure Trip in San Salvador
During this 3-day trip you will have the opportunity to discover different sports on water and land! Day One:You start our first day at the canopy of Apaneca, flying through the skies by several zip lines over coffee plantations! In the afternoon will go hike to Chorros de Calera; series of impressive waterfalls coming out of the ground. You will stay at your chosen accommodation. Visit of the mountain town of Ataco, know for gastronomic fair in the weekends, colorful murals and textiles.Overnight: Hotel Alicante / Santa Leticia Day Two:In the morning you will go to Portezuelo Park where you can choose to hike through the coffee farms, geysers and hike up the mountains into a thick cloud forest at 5000 ft. The Flora and Fauna here is incredible! Optional, you can choose to take a horseback riding tour that takes you to the peak of Cerro Cuyanunsul through the cloud forest or mountain bike down Cerro Cuyanunsul. At the end of the day you will drive to the coast and stay at your chosen accommodation. Overnight: Hotel Eco del Mar / Mizata ResortDay Three:You will have your first surf class by a professional instructor! The class is around 1,5 hours at one of El Salvador's well know waves for surfing. After your class, you will have all the time to practice. If you are up to it you will have a second class in the afternoon (optional). Your 3-day tour finish with transportation to San Salvador city center or to the airport.
3-Day Archeological Tour from San Salvador
Day One:Your first day starts at the Anthropology Museum David J. Guzman to have an impression of the Salvadoran history, as its home to the very popular artifact found in the Tazumal ruins – the native god Xipe Totec. You will go to Santa Leticia, in the Western highlands of El Salvador. The peaks of the Llamatepec mountain range that begin in the Aleutian Islands and end in the southernmost tip of Tierra del Fuego, within cradles the Valley of Apaneca which in the "Nahuat" language of the Pipil Indians means, "Rivers of Wind". Here you will will see three huge stone monuments and other vestiges of their great culture. Santa Leticia Site unlike other archaeological sites in Mesoamerica was not a mere commercial or habitat area but was always a special place of magic, and power that fathomed the mysteries of life and death. Overnight: Hotel Santa Leticia or AlicanteDay Two:The second day tour starts at Joya de Cerén Archaeological Site declared UNESCO World Heritage in 1993 for being the only location in the whole Mayan culture where you can appreciate the day to day living styles of the popular pre-Columbian inhabitants.Joya de Cerén was buried by several eruptions of volcanoes and the village under 14 layers of ash. The villagers were apparently able to flee in time – no bodies have been found – although they left behind utensils, ceramics, furniture, and even half-eaten food in their haste to escape. After this visit we will take off to one of El Salvador’s Mayan ruins; San Andres which was inhabited by Maya between AD 600 and 900. There is nice small museum on site.Overnight: Hotel Santa Leticia or AlicanteDay Three:The third day we will visit Tazumal, the most important and impressive Mayan ruins of El Salvador. Tazumal includes a series of Maya ruins, including ceremonial architecture that date to about AD 100-1200. The site includes an intricate water drainage system, a few tombs, adjacent minor pyramids, palaces and excavated ritual objects. After we will visit Casa Blanca where you can see a workshop producing indigo dye from Pre classic and Classic period of Maya.