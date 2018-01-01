Coffee People Culture and Colonial towns The Flowers Route

The Ruta de las Flores is one of the most suitable tourist routes to know the natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth of El Salvador. The itinerary crosses two departments of the west of the country, Sonsonate and Ahuachapan, and five localities: Nahuizalco, Salcoatitan, Juayúa, Apaneca, and Ataco. The normal is to start the Route in San Salvador. To 70 kilometers of the capital of the country, is Nahuizalco, that, in Nahuac language, means 'The four Izalcos', because its population was four times the one of the Izalco neighbor. Nahuizalco, one of the indigenous centers of the area, is famous for its handicrafts and furniture made with tulle and wicker. Another attraction is the night market illuminated exclusively with candles that is celebrated in the center of the town. Following the Sierra high road, we arrive at Salcoatitan ('Ciudad del Quetzalcoatl', in Nahuac). This town, located just over 1,000 meters above sea level, welcomed the first coffee plantations of the country in the mid-nineteenth century. In addition to visiting craft shops similar to those of Nahuizalco, it is worth attending the gastronomic festivals that are celebrated every Sunday. There is also a tourist train that runs through the central park, the newly restored colonial church and the main streets of the city. The next stop on the Ruta de las Flores is Juayúa ('Río de Orquídeas Moradas'). In addition to a celebrated gastronomic festival that takes place every weekend, Juayúa has great natural attractions, such as the waterfall Los Chorros de La Calera (two kilometers from the city). Apaneca ('Rio de Vientos'), with its 1,455 meters above sea level, is the highest city in El Salvador. Famous for the quality of its coffee, which is exported to the whole world, Just five kilometers from Apaneca, you will find Ataco, a small colonial city that lives on coffee growing, textile making and religious imagery and tourism. In the surroundings of the locality there are several viewpoints that allow to contemplate the impressive landscape.All are places of outstanding natural beauty and wealth, can enjoy a pleasant climate, coffee producers villages, fertile lands that show a colorful journey with the mixture of aromas in the area. On weekends you can enjoy the food fairs of different villages that make up this route where you will find exotic and delicious national and international dishes, you can learn many traditions and culture, developing activities such as wicker furniture and crafts, crafts made with Indigo, looms or a delicious coffee