If you have plans to climb Chirripó, you’re in the right place – the tiny, tranquil, spread-out town of San Gerardo de Rivas is at the doorstep of the national park. This is a place to get supplies, a good night’s rest and a hot shower before and after the trek.

Read More

With a new online reservation system, hiking permits recently became much easier to obtain. For those who don't have the time or energy to summit Chirripó, there are also lovely, less difficult hikes in private nature reserves, and rural tourism aplenty, from the local trout farm to local cheese- and chocolate-makers in nearby Canaán. San Gerardo's bird-filled alpine scenery certainly makes it a beautiful place to linger.

The road to San Gerardo de Rivas winds its way 22km up the valley of the Río Chirripó from San Isidro.

Read Less