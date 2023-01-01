Wuhiu Temple

Located adjacent to Nanjiao Park and surrounded by mossy cypresses, this temple (rebuilt in 1672) honours several figures from the Three Kingdoms period, namely legendary military strategist Zhuge Liang and Emperor Liu Bei (his tomb is here). Both were immortalised in the Chinese literature classic, Romance of the Three Kingdoms (Sān Guó Yǎnyì).

From November through April the temple closes at 6.30pm. Just east of the temple is Jinli Gujie (锦里古街), one of Chengdu’s restored ancient alleyways, crammed with souvenir stalls and places to eat.