Welcome to the outback. As much a place of the imagination as an actual place, the outback goes by many names, among them the 'Back of Beyond', the 'Never Never Land' or simply 'the Bush'. At its core, it refers to that Aussie realm of Indigenous homelands and traditional lands, frontier towns and a horizon that never seems to end. There is no official definition of where the outback begins and ends. Some say you'll know it when you see it. One local reckons that you know you've left the outback when passing motorists no longer greet each other with a wave. It can be reduced to one simple formulation: this is the big-sky essence of Australia.