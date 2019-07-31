The gigantic granite boulders piled just east of the Stuart Hwy, 105km south of Tennant Creek, are known as the Devil’s Marbles (Karlu Karlu in the local…
Outback Northern Territory
Welcome to the outback. As much a place of the imagination as an actual place, the outback goes by many names, among them the 'Back of Beyond', the 'Never Never Land' or simply 'the Bush'. At its core, it refers to that Aussie realm of Indigenous homelands and traditional lands, frontier towns and a horizon that never seems to end. There is no official definition of where the outback begins and ends. Some say you'll know it when you see it. One local reckons that you know you've left the outback when passing motorists no longer greet each other with a wave. It can be reduced to one simple formulation: this is the big-sky essence of Australia.
The gigantic granite boulders piled just east of the Stuart Hwy, 105km south of Tennant Creek, are known as the Devil’s Marbles (Karlu Karlu in the local…
Just off the Carpentaria Hwy, 46km south of Borroloola, this fine nature reserve is good for wildlife – including euros (wallaroos), agile wallabies and…
A vast and rugged landscape, this 9608-sq-km national park is in the heart of tropical savannah country and appeals particularly to fisherfolk and 4WD…
Pungalina–Seven Emu represents a groundbreaking collaboration between the Australian Wildlife Conservancy and local traditional owners, merging wildlife…
This relaxed art centre on the main road through town showcases work by artists from the four different Indigenous-language groups in the area: the…
This community-owned and run Indigenous arts centre is well worth the long trip out here, showcasing as it does works by artists from local Alawa, Mara,…
The fascinating ghost town of Newcastle Waters, 3km west of the highway, has atmospheric, historic buildings. These include the Junction Hotel, cobbled…
About three-quarters of the population of Borroloola is Indigenous and the town’s colourful history is displayed at the Borroloola Museum, alongside…
