The Long Paddock Touring Route: Wilcannia

In the past, remote Wilcannia – in the state's northwest, midway between Broken Hill and Cobar, and en-route to the opal mining town of White Cliffs – hasn't had a lot of love from travellers, despite its collection of sandstone architecture dating from its heyday as a prosperous Darling River port in the 1880s.In an effort to bring visitors back into town, Wilcannia has become the start (or end) point for the Long Paddock Touring Route, an outback road trip for those with a spirit of adventure, following working stock routes from Wilcannia to the Victorian border at Echuca Moama.Why not stay at the wonderful Warrawong on the Darling before heading out and stop in at the Courthouse Cafe to get that last kick of good coffee before you hit the road? Towns along the route have interactive stops with maps and artworks and there's an app you can download for free.For the lowdown, check out: www.thelongpaddock.com.au.

