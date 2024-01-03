This series of articles about credit cards, points and miles, and budgeting for travel is brought to you in partnership with The Points Guy.

Imagine planning the ultimate dream trip to say, New Zealand, and not having to worry about paying for any of your flights, hotels, sightseeing tours or rental car. The good news is, that’s entirely possible if you develop a credit card strategy to make your everyday purchases work in your favor.

When it comes to choosing the perfect airline credit card, there are two ways to go about it. You could sign up for a flexible rewards travel credit card that lets you earn transferable rewards points, which can be then redeemed for free flights with partner airlines.

Your other option is to get a cobranded airline credit card that lets you earn and redeem miles with a single airline, a great option if you’re striving for status with a particular carrier or you’re based near a certain airline’s hub.

The best flexible rewards credit cards let you earn points and miles you can redeem for free flights. In our search for the best, we considered several factors: the welcome bonus, travel protections, elite status perks and annual benefits.

Note that none of the cards on our list have foreign transaction fees, and while many do have high annual fees (ranging from $95–$695), using the included credits and benefits will certainly help offset them.

Here’s the best flexible rewards credit cards for airlines in 2023.

Best flexible rewards cards for airlines in 2023

The best travel credit cards

Chase Sapphire Preferred © The Points Guy

Best travel credit card with a low annual fee: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is one of the most popular travel credit cards on the market thanks to the many opportunities it offers for earning and redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards points. There are 14 airline and hotel transfer partners and points can be switched over at a 1:1 ratio.

Besides its modest annual fee and lucrative welcome bonus, cardholders receive an annual $50 statement credit toward hotels booked via Chase Ultimate Rewards. Points redeemed via the Chase travel portal are worth 1.25 cents per point and you’ll score a 10% points bonus each year based on how many were earned the previous year.

Cardholders also have access to partner benefits, including a complimentary six-month subscription to Instacart+ with up to $15 in statement credits quarterly through July 2024 and a free membership to DoorDash and Caviar.

Welcome bonus: 60,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 5X points on travel reserved via Chase Ultimate Rewards, not counting hotel stays that qualify for the annual $50 hotel credit; 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2025; 5X points on Peloton purchases over $150 (up to 25,000 points) through March 2025; 3X on dining and online grocery shopping (except Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs); 3X points on streaming services; 2X points for travel expenses; and 1X points on all other purchases.

Airline transfer partners: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, British Airways, Emirates, Air France / KLM, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Auto rental collision damage waiver; baggage delay, trip cancellation and interruption insurance; trip delay reimbursement and emergency travel assistance.

Credit score: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $95.

Pros

Low annual fee.

Generous welcome bonus providing $750 worth of travel when you redeem points through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Many options for redeeming rewards, including 14 airline partners.

Cons

Approval is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, so you won’t be approved if you’ve opened five credit cards within 24 months.

Lounge access is not offered as an included benefit.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve Card © Wyatt Smith

Best premium travel credit card: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

For travelers who expect premium-level service and benefits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is a top choice, though it does carry a $550 annual fee.

That said, it’ll almost pay for itself if you use all the perks — a $300 annual travel credit; Priority Pass lounge membership; a $100 credit toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck® or NEXUS enrollment; access to The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection; and exclusive sports, dining and entertainment events via Reserve by Sapphire.

Redemptions are worth 1.5 cents per point when booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and you can transfer them to any of Chase’s 14 airline and hotel partners. Cardholders also receive one free year of Instacart+ service with up to $15 in statement credits per quarter through July 2024, plus free membership to DoorDash and Caviar.

Welcome bonus: 60,000 points after spending $4,000 within the first three months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 10X points on car rentals and hotels, not counting The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection, booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards (after the $300 annual travel credit); 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025; 10X points on Peloton purchases over $150 (up to 25,000 points) through March 2025; 10X points on Chase Dining purchases; 5X points on flights reserved through the Chase travel portal (after the $300 travel credit); 3X points on dining; and 3X points on all other travel purchases (after the $300 annual travel credit).

Airline transfer partners: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, British Airways, Emirates, Air France / KLM, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Lost luggage and trip delay reimbursement, baggage delay and travel accident insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, trip interruption and cancellation insurance, emergency travel and roadside assistance, emergency transportation and evacuation services and emergency dental and medical benefits.

Credit score: Excellent.

Annual fee: $550.

Pros

Complimentary access to over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide thanks to the included Priority Pass membership.

The $300 annual travel credit and $100 credit for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS registration help to offset the annual fee.

A generous welcome bonus that’s worth $900 in travel when points are redeemed via Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Cons

High annual fee.

Approval is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, so you won’t be approved if you’ve opened five credit cards within 24 months.

The American Express Platinum Card © Ryan Patterson / The Points Guy

Best card for lounge access: The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders receive a ton of premium travel benefits, including entry to The American Express Global Lounge Collection and more than 1,400 lounges worldwide via its Priority Pass and Plaza Premium Lounge partnerships, an up to $200 hotel credit on Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection stays booked through American Express Travel, a $200 airline fee credit for incidentals on a designated airline and an up to $189 credit for CLEAR Plus.

Cardholders also receive an up to $240 digital entertainment credit to cover up to $20 per month spent with certain streaming platforms, a $155 credit for a monthly Walmart+ membership and a $100 statement credit when you shop at Saks Fifth Avenue ($50 per six-month period).

Additional perks include up to $200 worth of Uber Cash annually — $15 per month, plus an extra $20 in December — and an up to $300 Equinox credit.

Welcome bonus: 80,000 points after spending $8,000 within the first six months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 5X points on flights booked directly with the airline or via American Express Travel (up to $500,000 per calendar year); 5X points on hotels reserved via AmexTravel.com, including The Hotel Collection; 1X points on all other purchases.

Airline transfer partners: Aer Lingus, AeroMexico, Air Canada, Air France / KLM, All Nippon Airways, Avianca, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad, Hawaiian Airlines, Iberia, JetBlue, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Baggage insurance, secondary coverage on standard rental car insurance, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement, access to a global emergency assistance hotline, evacuation and medical transport service in an emergency and medical assistance*.

Credit score: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $695. (see rates and fees)

Pros

18 airline transfer partners to choose from if you’re looking to redeem points for free flights.

Generous amount of statement credits offered for various travel, dining and shopping charges.

Lucrative welcome bonus that’s worth $1,600 in travel when points are redeemed through American Express Membership Rewards.

Cons

High annual fee.

Secondary car insurance instead of primary.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card © John Gribben / The Points Guy

Best card for frequent travelers: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

If you’re constantly traveling for work or leisure, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offers plenty of ways to earn miles you can put toward your next trip.

Cardholders also receive complimentary subscriptions to PRIOR and The Cultivist, an extra 10,000 miles to celebrate each anniversary, a $300 annual travel credit so you can “erase” trip-related items booked through Capital One Travel and a $100 statement credit meant to cover your complimentary Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership enrollment.

Welcome bonus: 75,000 miles after you spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

Rewards: Earn 10X miles for rental cars and hotels booked via Capital One Travel, 5X miles for flights booked through Capital One Travel and 2X miles for all other purchases.

Airline transfer partners: AeroMexico, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Avianca, British Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Finnair, Air France/KLM, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, TAP, Turkish Airlines, Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Free entry to Capital One Lounges, plus any of Capital One’s Priority Pass or Plaza Premium partners; exclusive events via Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment; access to Capital One’s Premier and Lifestyle hotel collections; automatic elite status with Hertz President’s Club for car rentals; travel accident insurance; access to Visa Infinite Concierge; and auto rental collision damage waiver coverage for car rentals.

Credit score: Excellent.

Annual fee: $395. (see rates & fees)

Pros

Complimentary airport lounge access offered as an included benefit.

Nice $300 annual travel credit, plus a $100 statement credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

14 airline transfer partners to choose from if you’re looking to redeem points for free flights.

Cons

High annual fee.

Travel insurance benefits aren’t as robust as with other cards.

The Rose Gold American Express Card © Eric Helgas / The Points Guy

Best travel card for when you’re not traveling: American Express Gold Card

If you know you probably won’t be traveling for a while but still want to rack up a decent amount of points for when you can, the American Express Gold Card is a smart choice. When it’s time to take a trip, redeem your hard-earned points with your choice of 17 airline partners through Amex Membership Rewards, or use them to book flights via AmexTravel.com.

Not only can you earn bonus points on the things you’re already buying, but you’ll also receive up to $120 worth of Uber cash each year ($10 per month to use on rides or Uber Eats delivery) as well as up to $120 in dining credits ($10 per month when you shop with Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Milk Bar, Goldbelly, Wine.com or at certain Shake Shack locations).

Cardholders also have access to The Hotel Collection, part of American Express Travel, and Preferred Access for exclusive tickets to shows, sporting events and other cultural events worldwide.

Welcome bonus: 60,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first six months of account opening.

Rewards: Earn 4X points at restaurants worldwide, 4X points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 worth of shopping annually), 3X points on flights booked via AmexTravel.com and 1X points for all other purchases.

Airline transfer partners: Aer Lingus, AeroMexico, Air Canada, Air France / KLM, ANA, Avianca, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad, Hawaiian Airlines, Iberia, JetBlue, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Travel accident and baggage insurance, secondary coverage on standard rental car insurance (with the option to upgrade to Premium Protection for an additional fee), trip delay and cancellation insurance and access to a global emergency assistance hotline*.

Credit score: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $250. (see rates and fees)

Pros

Moderate annual fee.

Ability to earn points on everyday purchases like dining and groceries so you can save them up for future trips.

Variety of airline transfer partners and a decent amount of included travel insurance to cover emergencies.

Cons

Lounge access is not offered as an included benefit.

Secondary car insurance instead of primary.

Chase Ink Business Preferred © The Points Guy

Best business travel rewards card: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

For frequent travelers who also happen to be business owners, the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card is a top choice, letting you earn bonus points on everyday business-related purchases to use toward free flights. Not only that, but your rewards are worth 1.25 cents per point when redeemed via Chase Ultimate Rewards, or they can be transferred to any of Chase’s 11 airline partners at a transfer ratio of 1:1.

Welcome bonus: 100,000 bonus points after spending $8,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

Rewards: Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2025; 3X points on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, advertising via social media and search engines and cable, phone and internet services; and 1X points on all other charges.

Airline transfer partners: Aer Lingus, Air Canada, British Airways, Emirates, Air France / KLM, Iberia, JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: Auto rental collision damage waiver; trip interruption and cancellation insurance and access to travel and emergency assistance and roadside dispatch services.

Credit score: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $95.

Pros

Low annual fee.

Generous welcome bonus providing $1,250 worth of travel when you redeem points through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Employee cards can be added without having to pay an additional fee.

Cons

Lounge access is not offered as an included benefit.

Approval is subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, so you won’t be approved if you’ve opened five credit cards within 24 months.

The Citi Premier card © John Gribben / The Points Guy

Best travel card for road warriors: Citi Premier® Card

If you’re constantly paying for gas and groceries or dining out at restaurants — or spending a lot on car rentals and hotel stays — the Citi Premier® Card makes a great option. Rack up a ton of points on the ground, then transfer them to one of Citi ThankYou’s 14 airline partners for free flights.

Welcome bonus: 60,000 points once you spend $4,000 within the first three months of opening your account.

Rewards: Earn 10X points on car rentals and hotels reserved via the Citi Travel portal now through June 30, 2024; 3X on hotels and air travel, as well as at restaurants, gas stations and supermarkets; and 1X points for all other purchases.

Airline transfer partners: AeroMexico, Avianca, Cathay Pacific, Emirates, Etihad, EVA Air, Air France/KLM, JetBlue, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Travel benefits: A $100 annual hotel credit when you reserve a single stay of at least $500 through Citi Travel; access to Citi Entertainment so you can book exclusive experiences at concerts, sporting events and restaurants; and access to Citi Concierge services for all your travel assistance needs.

Credit score: Good to excellent.

Annual fee: $95. (see rates and fees)

Pros

Low annual fee.

The $100 hotel credit you earn each year on stays over $500 booked via Citi Travel is a nice perk.

A decent amount of airline transfer partners to choose from when it’s time to redeem your Citi ThankYou points.

Cons

You’re not eligible for the welcome bonus if you’ve already received a one for a Citi Premier® account within the past 48 months.

No travel insurance or similar protections are offered with this card.

Who should get an airline credit card?

Anyone who enjoys earning points to redeem for free flights — or, as with airline-specific cobranded cards, special perks like free checked bags, lounge access or the ability to earn status — can benefit from an airline credit card.

How to choose the best airline credit card

If you’re loyal to a particular airline — maybe you’ve always flown with it or you’re based near its airport hub — a cobranded credit card might make more sense. Otherwise, if you’re open to flying any carrier and its airline partners, a flexible travel rewards credit card could be more beneficial.

Landing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil © Gonzalo Azumendi / Getty

FAQ

Are airline credit cards worth it?

It depends on what your end goal is. Are you trying to earn enough points to score a free flight to Hawaii or to transfer points to your favorite airline and fly to Australia for free? If so, a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve or The Platinum Card® from American Express could be a good pick for its flexible rewards points.

If your goal is to always fly with free checked bags or enjoy complimentary upgrades and other perks with a specific airline, a cobranded card with your preferred carrier would definitely come in handy.

Why should I consider getting a flexible travel rewards credit card instead?

It all comes down to your personal travel preferences. If you’re a creature of habit who only travels with one carrier, consider that you also have access to its partner airlines, not only through its airline alliance but also its credit card loyalty program.

Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders, for instance, have access to 14 partners within the Chase Ultimate Rewards network, while those with The Platinum Card® from American Express can choose from 17 partners through American Express Membership Rewards.

Do you need a credit card to book a flight?

While a credit card does make things easier in terms of paying for your purchases online and earning rewards points toward future trips, you can also opt to pay for a plane ticket with a debit card, gift card or through a payment service such as PayPal, if available through the booking site.

