Welcome to Stepanavan & Around

Sitting on a plateau above the steep-sided gorge of the Dzoragets River, Stepanavan is known throughout the former Soviet Union as one of the birthplaces of Armenian communism. Students of Soviet history will find the town's museum interesting, but there is no cogent reason for other visitors to head this way, especially as there were major construction works at and around the Gogovan border crossing into Georgia at the time of writing, meaning that it was best avoided.

