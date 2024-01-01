Train fans can check out the imposing English-designed train station off Av Oneto, built by Yugoslav stonecutters in 1908. Puerto Deseado was once the coastal terminus for a cargo and passenger route that hauled wool and lead from Chilean mines at Pico Truncado and Las Heras, located 280km northwest.
Estación del Ferrocarril Patagónico
Coastal Patagonia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.14 MILES
In the center of town, this restored 1898 wagon is famous as the car from which rebel leader Facón Grande prepared the ‘Patagonia Rebellion.’ In 1979 the…
Museo Municipal Mario Brozoski
0.35 MILES
Displays relics of the English corvette Swift, sunk off the coast of Deseado in 1776. Divers continue to recover artifacts from the wreck, which was…
0.29 MILES
A few blocks west of Vagón Histórico is the attractive Sociedad Española building, c 1915.
