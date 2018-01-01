Van Don (Dao Cai Bau) is the largest (around 30 sq km), most populated and most developed island in the Bai Tu Long archipelago. Now linked to the mainland by a series of bridges, it has a few places to stay, but you won't want to linger. It’s chiefly useful as the jumping-off point to other islands.

Read More

Bai Dai (Long Beach) runs along much of the island’s southern side and has hard-packed sand with some mangroves. Just offshore there are stunning limestone rock formations.

Van Don’s main town is scruffy Cai Rong (pronounced 'cai zong'), about 8km north of the bridge to the mainland. It's a bustling place full of karaoke bars and motorbikes. Here, Cai Rong Pier is the key port for boats to other Bai Tu Long islands. If you’re forced to overnight before catching a morning ferry, there are lots of accommodation and food options.

Read Less