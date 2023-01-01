Buckeye Hot Spring

A stroll down a hillside brings you to this out-of-the-way (though it can still get crowded) hot spring. Water emerges piping hot and cools as it trickles down into several rock pools right by the side of lively Buckeye Creek, which is handy for taking a cooling dip. One pool is partially tucked into a small cave made from a rock overhang. Clothing is optional.

To get there, turn right at Doc & Al’s Resort (7 miles from Hwy 395), driving 3 miles on a graded dirt road. Cross the bridge at Buckeye Creek (2.5 miles on), and bear right at the Y-junction, following signs to the hot spring. Go uphill a half-mile until you see a flattish parking area on your right. Follow the hillside trail down to the pools.